AS a coach, you always aim to leave a club in better shape than you find it and I undoubtedly think this is the case as I depart Warrington Wolves.
I would add that work was started before I got here and I’ve helped it to continue.
Our set-up and reputation on and off the field has improved massively and the place is set up for success.
I hope whoever comes in after me continues in that same vein. I hope they take this place to newer and greater heights, that’s all part of being a coach.
There are a number of players leaving the club and I understand supporters will be concerned about how they will be replaced, but it’s logical to do that with someone else coming in.
It hasn’t purposely been done that way, but that is how hard the market is at the moment and it’s important to bring in the right players, not just any players.
It is difficult to find high-quality players that are readily available. Every club will tell you how difficult it is to recruit at this stage but I know Simon Moran (owner) and Karl Fitzpatrick (chief executive) will be very active in the next little while.
There’s bound to be a lot of movement in the UK and in Australia and it’s a great opportunity for whoever comes in.
As I leave, I do so with fond memories of the times we’ve had together. Whether that be trips to Wembley, Old Trafford or trophies won.
It’s nice to be known for the trophies and good times we’ve had here, but when someone comes up to me and says I’ll be known for handling victory and defeat with dignity, it means a whole lot more to me.
Somebody else will come along, these records will be broken but it’s nice to have left something behind that people may talk about in years to come.
I don’t go looking for crowd attention, but I must say I’ve been treated with great love and respect.
The way you guys have travelled over the years, you’ve made away games feel like home games to us.
I’ve been made to feel welcome and appreciated, and I’m very grateful for that.
I know there will be fans out there who will view me in a different way, especially now.
There’s not much I can say to them, except the club needs its fans to convert into supporters.
Overcoming personal disappointments to get behind a team you love, and support them during the hard times, is a difficult thing to do.
When you can do that, you become a true supporter and that’s when you can be most beneficial.
To everyone associated with this great club, a heartfelt thank you and I wish you all the very best.
I hope this club continues to become great
