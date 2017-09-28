WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Mario seems to have a point.

Mario seems to have a point.
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 11:21 pm
atomic User avatar
100% League Network
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 4076
Mario posted it on the Salford board and does seem to have a point. I interpret it as a conversation that has been had.. Whats your opinions?

Re: Mario seems to have a point.
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 11:24 pm
mish User avatar
100% League Network
Joined: Mon Feb 02, 2009 3:05 pm
Posts: 3398
Location: In the wild West(Leigh)
I haven't read the Salford board so don't know what's been said but if you're talking about Marwan's potential move to Leigh then I think it's done and dusted. They'll let the dust settle so as not to upset the Salford fans too much then 'quelle surprise' we have a new co-owner. It was always going to happen.
Serious sport has nothing to do with fair play. It is bound up with hatred, jealousy, boastfulness, disregard of all rules and sadistic pleasure in witnessing violence. In other words, it is war minus the shooting.
George Orwell

There are none so blind as those who will not see.

