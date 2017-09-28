atomic

This Video is Hosted on Youtube : Users should see the AUP for allowable uses Mario posted it on the Salford board and does seem to have a point. I interpret it as a conversation that has been had.. Whats your opinions? mish

I haven't read the Salford board so don't know what's been said but if you're talking about Marwan's potential move to Leigh then I think it's done and dusted. They'll let the dust settle so as not to upset the Salford fans too much then 'quelle surprise' we have a new co-owner. It was always going to happen. Serious sport has nothing to do with fair play. It is bound up with hatred, jealousy, boastfulness, disregard of all rules and sadistic pleasure in witnessing violence. In other words, it is war minus the shooting.

