Re: Credits to the club..
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 10:15 am
Sadfish
Joined: Wed Dec 05, 2001 8:31 pm
Posts: 20410
Location: RLFANS HQ Salford.
I think saints owe about £3 million, mostly in debentures.
Re: Credits to the club..
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 5:21 pm
brook40
Joined: Tue Oct 05, 2010 10:34 pm
Posts: 457
Rogues Gallery wrote:
Only really an asset if you want to sell it. Who would buy it?
Where would you play then?

Look how much Saints owe Coleman!!


It's very much an asset,loans can be secured against it,not that i would want that to happen
Re: Credits to the club..
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 6:04 pm
Rogues Gallery
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Oct 17, 2002 12:07 pm
Posts: 30237
brook40 wrote:
It's very much an asset,loans can be secured against it,not that i would want that to happen


Yes which would incur even more debt.

Orrell has been sold and Wigan will move to Robin Park I believe for the start of next season.
SAINTS THE ORIGINAL AND PERENNIAL CHEATS

For sale full Saints kit (circa 1989). Shirts in pristine condition, but shorts badly soiled.

For 27 - 0 you get a trophy
For 75 - 0 you get sod all.

Wigan had eight in a row
Saints have five in a row
Re: Credits to the club..
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 11:32 am
Lebron James
Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 986
brook40 wrote:
Saint's have a massive asset in the stadium they own,Wigan have what ?


The stadium is worthless

Regards

King James
Re: Credits to the club..
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 1:25 pm
Judder Man
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Oct 29, 2007 4:34 pm
Posts: 5610
Location: Now in Enemy Country
Lebron James wrote:
The stadium is worthless

Regards

King James


I'm not sure but didnt we eventually buy the 999 year old lease costing 3 million, if we did the land could be worth around 20 million.
The new young dynasty of super saints is coming to a ground near you.
Percival-Lomax--Grace-Thompson-Makinson-Swift-Walmsley, not Eastmond...the future is coming.
Re: Credits to the club..
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 3:13 pm
Walter

Joined: Thu Jun 28, 2012 9:47 pm
Posts: 42
Rogues Gallery wrote:
Ian Lenagan has no financial association with Oxford United, he had to relinquish his shares when he was voted chair of the Football League, just as had to sell his London ones when he bought Wigan.

Clubs accounts can be found here

https://beta.companieshouse.gov.uk/comp ... ng-history

https://beta.companieshouse.gov.uk/comp ... ng-history



Ever thought of writing for the Daily Mail - giving half a story is your speciality.......

Lets look at the facts:-

Both Saints & Wigan lose money

Saints losses are underwritten by two hugely successful business men who are St Helens born & lifelong supporters of the club. Wigan have Ian Lenagan sharing his time with chairing the Football League and losing major sponsors (see W Warriors accounts).

Saints own a ground which generates income into the club (hardly worthless).

Warriors lease a ground and screw over Orrell RUFC as part of their business plan.

Oh - & Warriors cheated to get Cas relegated - sorry can never resist that one :D
Re: Credits to the club..
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 8:57 am
Maximus007
Joined: Tue May 16, 2017 11:09 am
Posts: 80
Location: The land of legends, kings and champions - St Helens
I bet Percy and Morgan woke up last Friday morning with sorer heads than my bad hang over last Sunday morning, it was not good :oops: :oops: :FEVER: :FRUSRATED:

What was Morgan thinking......
Hey everyone, please check out my St Helens Fan Channel on You Tube via the following link , cheers :-)https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCI_5SF ... 86Efh9zCpQ
Re: Credits to the club..
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 1:45 pm
redex113
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 3:52 pm
Posts: 622
Maximus007 wrote:
I bet Percy and Morgan woke up last Friday morning with sorer heads than my bad hang over last Sunday morning, it was not good :oops: :oops: :FEVER: :FRUSRATED:

What was Morgan thinking......

Gotta get this season over with so I can fly south for a few weeks.
For sale thirty brand new suits, made in 2007 never been worn but rather tear stained.
Apply to Wigan warriors rented accommodation.

2 nil will get you a win
30 nil will get you a win
75 nil is absolute humiliation.
