I think saints owe about £3 million, mostly in debentures.



Rogues Gallery wrote: Only really an asset if you want to sell it. Who would buy it?

Where would you play then?



Look how much Saints owe Coleman!!



It's very much an asset,loans can be secured against it,not that i would want that to happen

brook40 wrote: It's very much an asset,loans can be secured against it,not that i would want that to happen



Yes which would incur even more debt.



brook40 wrote: Saint's have a massive asset in the stadium they own,Wigan have what ?



The stadium is worthless



Regards



King James The stadium is worthlessRegardsKing James Judder Man

Lebron James wrote: The stadium is worthless



I'm not sure but didnt we eventually buy the 999 year old lease costing 3 million, if we did the land could be worth around 20 million. I'm not sure but didnt we eventually buy the 999 year old lease costing 3 million, if we did the land could be worth around 20 million. The new young dynasty of super saints is coming to a ground near you.

Rogues Gallery wrote:



Clubs accounts can be found here



https://beta.companieshouse.gov.uk/comp ... ng-history



https://beta.companieshouse.gov.uk/comp ... ng-history Ian Lenagan has no financial association with Oxford United, he had to relinquish his shares when he was voted chair of the Football League, just as had to sell his London ones when he bought Wigan.Clubs accounts can be found here





Ever thought of writing for the Daily Mail - giving half a story is your speciality.......



Lets look at the facts:-



Both Saints & Wigan lose money



Saints losses are underwritten by two hugely successful business men who are St Helens born & lifelong supporters of the club. Wigan have Ian Lenagan sharing his time with chairing the Football League and losing major sponsors (see W Warriors accounts).



Saints own a ground which generates income into the club (hardly worthless).



Warriors lease a ground and screw over Orrell RUFC as part of their business plan.



Oh - & Warriors cheated to get Cas relegated - sorry can never resist that one Ever thought of writing for the Daily Mail - giving half a story is your speciality.......Lets look at the facts:-Both Saints & Wigan lose moneySaints losses are underwritten by two hugely successful business men who are St Helens born & lifelong supporters of the club. Wigan have Ian Lenagan sharing his time with chairing the Football League and losing major sponsors (see W Warriors accounts).Saints own a ground which generates income into the club (hardly worthless).Warriors lease a ground and screw over Orrell RUFC as part of their business plan.Oh - & Warriors cheated to get Cas relegated - sorry can never resist that one Maximus007

What was Morgan thinking...... I bet Percy and Morgan woke up last Friday morning with sorer heads than my bad hang over last Sunday morning, it was not good

Maximus007 wrote:



Maximus007 wrote:

What was Morgan thinking...... I bet Percy and Morgan woke up last Friday morning with sorer heads than my bad hang over last Sunday morning, it was not good

Gotta get this season over with so I can fly south for a few weeks.

