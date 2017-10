redex113

Cheeky half-back



Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 3:52 pm

Posts: 619



TheElectricGlidingWarrior wrote: Come on no serious Saints fan can think that season - now 3 years in the past - constitutes a recovery.





Stick to the spice you get in a curry Stick to the spice you get in a curry For sale thirty brand new suits, made in 2007 never been worn but rather tear stained.

Apply to Wigan warriors rented accommodation.



2 nil will get you a win

30 nil will get you a win

75 nil is absolute humiliation. brook40 Strong-running second rower



Joined: Tue Oct 05, 2010 10:34 pm

Posts: 455

TheElectricGlidingWarrior wrote: Come on no serious Saints fan can think that season - now 3 years in the past - constitutes a recovery.



So topping the league and winning the gf isn't recovering ? Being only a few seconds off another gf after an awful year that included sacking a club legend isn't a recovery ? You need to give your a head a wobble mate. So topping the league and winning the gf isn't recovering ? Being only a few seconds off another gf after an awful year that included sacking a club legend isn't a recovery ? You need to give your a head a wobble mate. Judder Man

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Oct 29, 2007 4:34 pm

Posts: 5607

Location: Now in Enemy Country

TheElectricGlidingWarrior wrote: Come on no serious Saints fan can think that season - now 3 years in the past - constitutes a recovery.



It was a positive blip on our so called 10 year transition period, we are looking more promising now on the field and off it financially. Wigan on the other hand need a massive clear out of players on the field and financially are nose diving after a 600k loss. To arrange a super league 10 000 miles away for financial benefit is a kick in the spuds for most wigan fans I speak to. It was a positive blip on our so called 10 year transition period, we are looking more promising now on the field and off it financially. Wigan on the other hand need a massive clear out of players on the field and financially are nose diving after a 600k loss. To arrange a super league 10 000 miles away for financial benefit is a kick in the spuds for most wigan fans I speak to. The new young dynasty of super saints is coming to a ground near you.

Percival-Lomax--Grace-Thompson-Makinson-Swift-Walmsley, not Eastmond...the future is coming. Rogues Gallery

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Thu Oct 17, 2002 12:07 pm

Posts: 30234

Judder Man wrote: It was a positive blip on our so called 10 year transition period, we are looking more promising now on the field and off it financially. Wigan on the other hand need a massive clear out of players on the field and financially are nose diving after a 600k loss. To arrange a super league 10 000 miles away for financial benefit is a kick in the spuds for most wigan fans I speak to.





Saints lost over £700K and have lost over £6.5 million since moving, hardly a blip Saints lost over £700K and have lost over £6.5 million since moving, hardly a blip SAINTS THE ORIGINAL AND PERENNIAL CHEATS



For sale full Saints kit (circa 1989). Shirts in pristine condition, but shorts badly soiled.



For 27 - 0 you get a trophy

For 75 - 0 you get sod all.



Wigan had eight in a row

Saints have five in a row Walter Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Jun 28, 2012 9:47 pm

Posts: 41

Rogues Gallery wrote: Saints lost over £700K and have lost over £6.5 million since moving, hardly a blip



& for balance what is the Wigan position?



Does the Football League and Oxford United owner (Lenigan) actually tell you? & for balance what is the Wigan position?Does the Football League and Oxford United owner (Lenigan) actually tell you? Rogues Gallery

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Thu Oct 17, 2002 12:07 pm

Posts: 30234

Walter wrote: & for balance what is the Wigan position?



Does the Football League and Oxford United owner (Lenigan) actually tell you?



Ian Lenagan has no financial association with Oxford United, he had to relinquish his shares when he was voted chair of the Football League, just as had to sell his London ones when he bought Wigan.



Clubs accounts can be found here



https://beta.companieshouse.gov.uk/comp ... ng-history



https://beta.companieshouse.gov.uk/comp ... ng-history Ian Lenagan has no financial association with Oxford United, he had to relinquish his shares when he was voted chair of the Football League, just as had to sell his London ones when he bought Wigan.Clubs accounts can be found here SAINTS THE ORIGINAL AND PERENNIAL CHEATS



For sale full Saints kit (circa 1989). Shirts in pristine condition, but shorts badly soiled.



For 27 - 0 you get a trophy

For 75 - 0 you get sod all.



Wigan had eight in a row

Saints have five in a row brook40 Strong-running second rower



Joined: Tue Oct 05, 2010 10:34 pm

Posts: 455

Rogues Gallery wrote: Saints lost over £700K and have lost over £6.5 million since moving, hardly a blip



Saint's have a massive asset in the stadium they own,Wigan have what ? Saint's have a massive asset in the stadium they own,Wigan have what ? Judder Man

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Oct 29, 2007 4:34 pm

Posts: 5607

Location: Now in Enemy Country

brook40 wrote: Saint's have a massive asset in the stadium they own,Wigan have what ?



They have a reducing tangible asset of around £3 million (2015) which I assume is the Old Orrell Rugby Club, I think we are almost 10 x that figure. They have a reducing tangible asset of around £3 million (2015) which I assume is the Old Orrell Rugby Club, I think we are almost 10 x that figure. The new young dynasty of super saints is coming to a ground near you.

Percival-Lomax--Grace-Thompson-Makinson-Swift-Walmsley, not Eastmond...the future is coming. Rogues Gallery

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Thu Oct 17, 2002 12:07 pm

Posts: 30234

brook40 wrote: Saint's have a massive asset in the stadium they own,Wigan have what ?



Only really an asset if you want to sell it. Who would buy it?

Where would you play then?



Look how much Saints owe Coleman!! Only really an asset if you want to sell it. Who would buy it?Where would you play then?Look how much Saints owe Coleman!! SAINTS THE ORIGINAL AND PERENNIAL CHEATS



For sale full Saints kit (circa 1989). Shirts in pristine condition, but shorts badly soiled.



For 27 - 0 you get a trophy

For 75 - 0 you get sod all.



Wigan had eight in a row

Saints have five in a row Rogues Gallery

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Thu Oct 17, 2002 12:07 pm

Posts: 30234

Judder Man wrote: They have a reducing tangible asset of around £3 million (2015) which I assume is the Old Orrell Rugby Club, I think we are almost 10 x that figure.



Wigan will move out of Orrell soon!! Wigan will move out of Orrell soon!! SAINTS THE ORIGINAL AND PERENNIAL CHEATS



For sale full Saints kit (circa 1989). Shirts in pristine condition, but shorts badly soiled.



For 27 - 0 you get a trophy

For 75 - 0 you get sod all.



Wigan had eight in a row

Saints have five in a row Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: Allez, critch67, Rogues Gallery, The Chair Maker and 106 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 1 , 2 , 3 30 posts • Page 3 of 3 Return to St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League - Super 8s Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR Leigh Centurions London Broncos Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Barrow Raiders Doncaster RLFC Keighley Cougars Newcastle Thunder Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Kingstone Press Championship 1 - Shield Coventry Bears Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks London Skolars North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,641,775 2,551 76,264 4,491 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. TODAY : 09:30 NRL MELBOURNE v NQL COWBOYS TV TODAY : 15:00 CH1 BARROW v WHITEHAVEN ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM