Re: Credits to the club..
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 6:15 am
Ashton Bears User avatar
Leeds Thirteen wrote:
Your clearly hurting pal , but the truth is Saints were comfortably the best team tonight , if anyone is to blame it's Holbrook . Anyone could see after 2 attempts that Percival was not up to the job , the coach should have handed the tee to Smith , a tried and tested kicker , let's face it he wasn't busy doing much else !


Makinson.
Re: Credits to the club..
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 6:25 am
the fucitolbladderwrack User avatar
Saint Shady wrote:
the spirit of "NEVER WRITE OFF THE SAINTS" is back! COYS!!






Re: Credits to the club..
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 6:51 am
serge le forge User avatar
Well played Saints didn't deserve to lose. What were they thinking allowing percival to carry on kicking. He wasn"t learning each kick mirrored the last. I'd like to see the kick off again in last minute as i felt cas were offside from the kick.
Re: Credits to the club..
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 7:26 am
I defy anyone to not be proud of this team this year. Man for man, we have punched well above our station all season. We have the worst set of half backs I have ever seen at St Helens , one decent forward, a very good hooker and a couple of half decent backs. To get to within a whisker of a grand final, people should be proud.

Re: Credits to the club..
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 8:07 am
I watched game as a neutral last night and thought you was unlucky couple of bad calls and shocking goal kicking.but as a neutral who only really watches saints on tele or when you play us i cant understand why smith plays before farges and feel had farges been on pitch longer you would of won
Re: Credits to the club..
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 8:13 am
Roy Haggerty User avatar
I couldn't write last night because I was too upset. Still absolutely gutted this morning, after a pretty terrible night's sleep too.

A few thoughts:

Ryan Morgan did make a howler, but he had also been defending against Shenton and Eden for the full game, who have been scoring tries for fun all season, and had kept them in his pocket for all but one break of the game. He was unlucky, because while it was a penalty, Child ignored many other possible penalties in those final minutes. The bloke will presumably be suffering this morning, but the only reason he was able to commit that brainfart was because of the work he'd put in in the preceding 79 minutes.

I've seen people saying Percy had a bad game. Obviously he did with the boot. But that's a bit unfair on the rest of his game. Defensively he was sound against a much bigger man in Webster, and he made a lot of metres when we passed the ball out to him - even in our own half. His try needed scoring too. If I had a complaint about Percy, it's that he's not as good as a centre needs to be at playing with other people. There seems to be very little understanding between him and his winger, and he frequently bobs and weaves and beats a man or two, but rarely passes to anyone in support after a break's been made. That is the part of his game Holbrook needs to develop in the close-season.

A weakness in our game, which is a relic from the Cunningham 5-drives-and-a-kick era is that we've had support play and effective offloading coached out of us. Saints made a number of offloads in the game last night, and lots of them went to ground, because the receiver simply wasn't expecting the ball. Contrast to Cas, where offloads always not only went to hand, but to a player who was expecting it and ready to do something with it. Likewise with breaks. The most glaring example was when Percy simply gave up on his supporting run when Makinson passed it out. In a confident attacking side, Percy would have run through whether the ball was presented or not - just in case. But our players have come to expect the tackle to be taken, so they don't push up. You also see that again and again in the middle of the park. Roby, Walmsley, Fages - all these lads get through the line and look for offloads, but they very rarely have anyone following up down the middle. Again, a real contrast to Cas, who always have support runners in numbers. That's the difference between a team which expects a pass and one which has lost the habit. This is the biggest area of work for Holbrook in the close season - teaching us to run support expecting to make breaks.

Matty Smith. I just don't really understand this situation. He's acknowledged to be slow and not particularly creative. But the assets are supposed to be a big kicking game and an old guiding head. But his kicking is average (no 40-20 for us at crucial moments), and at pressure moments when the team needed guidance, it clearly wasn't coming. The setting up for our drop-goal attempt was awful. Every single one of those plays should have been orchestrated by Smith, and he should have been in a position to have a good shot. Instead, it was chaotic and wasted. Halfback is the area where we have to take action. Last night, Luke Gale outplayed both our halves on his own (when his own partner was having a stinker). When was the last time a Saints halfback took control of a game and really bossed it? Probably Luke Walsh in his first season before his leg break. Smith isn't our man. Richardson - given coaching and time - might be. But we have to do something, because we won't win anything until we have an effective halfback partnership.

Having said all that, we were one catch and a brainfart away from Old Trafford, where I would have fancied us to beat either Leeds or Hull. Rewind the clock to even a couple of weeks ago when we were losing to Hull and Wigan at home, and that was very unlikely. Rewind to the first half of the season when we were losing to Leigh while playing the worst rugby of the last 20 years, and it would have been unthinkable. There may be huge disappointment this morning, but at least there's hope for next year.
Re: Credits to the club..
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 3:37 pm
EHW User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Roy Haggerty wrote:
Having said all that, we were one catch and a brainfart away from Old Trafford, where I would have fancied us to beat either Leeds or Hull. Rewind the clock to even a couple of weeks ago when we were losing to Hull and Wigan at home, and that was very unlikely. Rewind to the first half of the season when we were losing to Leigh while playing the worst rugby of the last 20 years, and it would have been unthinkable. There may be huge disappointment this morning, but at least there's hope for next year.


very good point. I remember walking out of LSV at the start of the season seriously concerned that we would be fighting in the middle 8's in September. In fact, that night I was incredibly close to giving up on the club and the team.

The turnaround from the performance that night to last night is incredible, and Holbrook and the players can be proud of what they have achieved this season, and we can all be very optimistic about 2018 if Holbrook can continue to have the same positive influence over the off season.

A disappointing night, but I for one cannot wait until next season.
Re: Credits to the club..
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 6:46 pm
TheElectricGlidingWarrior User avatar
Magic Superbeetle wrote:
By that logic we'd of never recovered from the 5 GF losses but we did.

You did? When?
Re: Credits to the club..
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 11:08 pm
TheElectricGlidingWarrior wrote:
You did? When?


I would imagine that was 2014 when we won the hub cap and the grand final,now scurry back under your rock.
