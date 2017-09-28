(Website)

LFC Saint



Joined: Sun Feb 09, 2014 12:08 am

Posts: 803

Are making me sick to be honest.



Won't get a better chance than that to reach another grand final. Game was win and once again saints come up with a brain fart.



Brain farts in this side have been apparent for years now more so than other clubs imo the reasoning is we have no true leader out there. Leaders cut individual mistakes and brain farts imo. I honestly believe that.



Holbrook and the club now have a decision to make do they want silverware next year ? If yes then changes are needed as Holbrook clearly doesent trust Theo, Smith or Richardson. If he doesent trust them now he never will that means people need to be moved on. Trent Hodgkinson is available from the NRL.



Goal kicking ties in with the point above. Percys goal kicking has cost us a few times this year his percentage for the year is poor. A top scrum who can kick goals wins us games.



I'm obviously pointing out our faults for tonight but the same faults have been there all year. It needs to be addressed if we want silverware.



To cone that close is gutting it's not heroic and it's not brilliant it's gutting and nothing more. We have lost and that is that. We could win every game next year and get thumped in the semi, won't get a better chance than tonight and they blew it.

Leeds Thirteen



Joined: Mon Feb 25, 2002 10:19 pm

Posts: 615

Location: Bradford 6 ( Bandit country )

Your clearly hurting pal , but the truth is Saints were comfortably the best team tonight , if anyone is to blame it's Holbrook . Anyone could see after 2 attempts that Percival was not up to the job , the coach should have handed the tee to Smith , a tried and tested kicker , let's face it he wasn't busy doing much else !

its just the same fascistic games but the rules arent clearly stated

nothings really different , all governments the same ,

Upanunder



Joined: Sat Mar 19, 2016 4:15 pm

Posts: 300

LFC Saint wrote: We could win every game next year and get thumped in the semi, won't get a better chance than tonight and they blew it.



Well you don't always get what you deserve, but I think considering the entire season you were lucky to get the opportunity, mebbe you just used all your mulligans to get into the 4 in the first place.

Well you don't always get what you deserve, but I think considering the entire season you were lucky to get the opportunity, mebbe you just used all your mulligans to get into the 4 in the first place.

Its tough I know but in the cold light of day, Saints can't really have too many complaints at finishing 4th.



Joined: Sun Feb 09, 2014 12:08 am

Posts: 803

You're talking to a fan of a team that have won 3 league leaders shields and won nothing! I know the system and how it works.



It seems all this new talk about teams not warranting winning the grand final because they never finished first is because a new team is on the block . Every club and every player knows the score when the season kicks off. Take Wigan for example absolutely decimated by injury for the majority of the season, had they finished 4th and won the league it would show with there strongest 17 they was the best.



Sick to death of listening to people going on about how Cas deserved win Saints before a ball was kicked.

The Chair Maker



Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm

Posts: 12707

Location: The heart of gods Country, Haydock

I have said before this season wasnt about winning things its about the coach seeing what works and what doesnt so can plan for the future and recruit in the weak areas.



I also want to see how Saints go with a full off season for Holbrook to work on the players skillset. They have improved tremendously from a very low level.



I am very confident about next season.



The defence we know is good, best in the league.



Were we have been weak is in our ability to create trys.



Ben Barba who isnt even running at full tilt has in the last few games given us a glimpse of his absolute class as a rugby player.



We have seen the emergence of Regan Grace and Richardson into the first team. Richardson put in some accomplished displays this year and has shown a lot of promise. I think his time will come. I expect him to kick on greatly next season.

Charlie Sheen



Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 10:26 pm

Posts: 8739

Location: Leeds

A couple of quality forwards and another centre and Saints will be back to up there again. Bin smith off and give Fages and Richardson the 6 and 7 gig.



LFC Saint



Joined: Sun Feb 09, 2014 12:08 am

Posts: 803

The Chair Maker wrote: I have said before this season wasnt about winning things its about the coach seeing what works and what doesnt so can plan for the future and recruit in the weak areas.



I also want to see how Saints go with a full off season for Holbrook to work on the players skillset. They have improved tremendously from a very low level.



I am very confident about next season.



The defence we know is good, best in the league.



Were we have been weak is in our ability to create trys.



Ben Barba who isnt even running at full tilt has in the last few games given us a glimpse of his absolute class as a rugby player.



We have seen the emergence of Regan Grace and Richardson into the first team. Richardson put in some accomplished displays this year and has shown a lot of promise. I think his time will come. I expect him to kick on greatly next season.



I actually think differently. We might win more games next year but in these big games its having a knock on effect now. Were turning into the bridesmaids 3 semi finals on the bounce. I believe this loss will have further damaged the players mentality for the big occasion.

