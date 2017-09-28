Are making me sick to be honest.



Won't get a better chance than that to reach another grand final. Game was win and once again saints come up with a brain fart.



Brain farts in this side have been apparent for years now more so than other clubs imo the reasoning is we have no true leader out there. Leaders cut individual mistakes and brain farts imo. I honestly believe that.



Holbrook and the club now have a decision to make do they want silverware next year ? If yes then changes are needed as Holbrook clearly doesent trust Theo, Smith or Richardson. If he doesent trust them now he never will that means people need to be moved on. Trent Hodgkinson is available from the NRL.



Goal kicking ties in with the point above. Percys goal kicking has cost us a few times this year his percentage for the year is poor. A top scrum who can kick goals wins us games.



I'm obviously pointing out our faults for tonight but the same faults have been there all year. It needs to be addressed if we want silverware.



To cone that close is gutting it's not heroic and it's not brilliant it's gutting and nothing more. We have lost and that is that. We could win every game next year and get thumped in the semi, won't get a better chance than tonight and they blew it.