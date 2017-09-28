WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Credits to the club..

Credits to the club..
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 9:35 pm
LFC Saint
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Feb 09, 2014 12:08 am
Posts: 801
Are making me sick to be honest.

Won't get a better chance than that to reach another grand final. Game was win and once again saints come up with a brain fart.

Brain farts in this side have been apparent for years now more so than other clubs imo the reasoning is we have no true leader out there. Leaders cut individual mistakes and brain farts imo. I honestly believe that.

Holbrook and the club now have a decision to make do they want silverware next year ? If yes then changes are needed as Holbrook clearly doesent trust Theo, Smith or Richardson. If he doesent trust them now he never will that means people need to be moved on. Trent Hodgkinson is available from the NRL.

Goal kicking ties in with the point above. Percys goal kicking has cost us a few times this year his percentage for the year is poor. A top scrum who can kick goals wins us games.

I'm obviously pointing out our faults for tonight but the same faults have been there all year. It needs to be addressed if we want silverware.

To cone that close is gutting it's not heroic and it's not brilliant it's gutting and nothing more. We have lost and that is that. We could win every game next year and get thumped in the semi, won't get a better chance than tonight and they blew it.
Re: Credits to the club..
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 9:50 pm
Leeds Thirteen
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Feb 25, 2002 10:19 pm
Posts: 615
Location: Bradford 6 ( Bandit country )
Your clearly hurting pal , but the truth is Saints were comfortably the best team tonight , if anyone is to blame it's Holbrook . Anyone could see after 2 attempts that Percival was not up to the job , the coach should have handed the tee to Smith , a tried and tested kicker , let's face it he wasn't busy doing much else !
Re: Credits to the club..
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 9:57 pm
Upanunder
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Mar 19, 2016 4:15 pm
Posts: 300
LFC Saint wrote:
We could win every game next year and get thumped in the semi, won't get a better chance than tonight and they blew it.


Well you don't always get what you deserve, but I think considering the entire season you were lucky to get the opportunity, mebbe you just used all your mulligans to get into the 4 in the first place.
Its tough I know but in the cold light of day, Saints can't really have too many complaints at finishing 4th.

