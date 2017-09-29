Shifty Cat wrote: Conversely one visit to the nutjob forum and the way they still speak about Trinity, makes you think twice about wanting Cas to win anything

I sometimes have a quick look at the thread about us - and I've noted a change of tone; the usual suspects still spout the same old bilge - but there's significantly more magnanimity than in previous years. I guess for some, success brings a degree of grace.Either way - I'd be happy to see Cas win on Saturday; they've been the best team in the league by a country mile, so if they can replicate that form, they'll win and deservedly so. Can't discount Leeds though - they know how to play these one off games.