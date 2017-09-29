WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Well done

Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 9:03 pm
well, it takes 2 to make a final, so well done Leeds, made it tough against the predicta-codheads but managed to hang in there.

and Mac carnt speik, so that was pretty good too...:)
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 9:15 pm
At the very leats the GF is going to played by 1st v 2nd in the league. Anyway well done Rhino's , just about had enough in the end.
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 9:35 pm
First all Yorkshire final for 12 years. Any chance they could both lose??
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 8:52 am
Shifty Cat wrote:
Conversely one visit to the nutjob forum and the way they still speak about Trinity, makes you think twice about wanting Cas to win anything


I sometimes have a quick look at the thread about us - and I've noted a change of tone; the usual suspects still spout the same old bilge - but there's significantly more magnanimity than in previous years. I guess for some, success brings a degree of grace.

Either way - I'd be happy to see Cas win on Saturday; they've been the best team in the league by a country mile, so if they can replicate that form, they'll win and deservedly so. Can't discount Leeds though - they know how to play these one off games.
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM