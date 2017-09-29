I've had a bit of a soft spot Hull for many years: even in their halcyon days when there was a lot of interchange of players between the two clubs. Players like Topliss, Skerratt, Kevin Harking went there and Pickerill, Terry Day, Luluai etc came here (Ok, they got the better deal).

I remember a mate and myself once entering a pub on the Hessle Road bedecked in Trinity colours only to find all others in the pub were wearing black and white. We made a quick turn around but were persuaded to go back in. We couldn't have been made more welcome and had a great time.

I sincerely hope they make it through to the final and see Cas off.

