Re: Well done
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 12:25 pm
chissitt
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 07, 2007 11:34 am
Posts: 7050
snowie wrote:
I really don't give a toss who win it if it wasn't us and this season is the first time did I actually feel that we could of done it had we got to the semi finals how ever I would like to see a new name than the same old winning it so if that means backing Cas then so be it, after all this season there's been no one that could match them

Will there be an announcement about your surplus stock resulting in an end of season sale of your fine wares squire , if so well done :D
Re: Well done
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 12:27 pm
Tharg The Mighty
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Sep 20, 2017 2:09 pm
Posts: 2
vastman wrote:
Respect what they have achieved - yes

Support them in the final - no

Any Trinity fan who supports Cas probably isn’t as narrow minded as I am.


Corrected that for you. ;)
Re: Well done
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 12:40 pm
snowie
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 06, 2007 9:24 pm
Posts: 17882
chissitt wrote:
Will there be an announcement about your surplus stock resulting in an end of season sale of your fine wares squire , if so well done :D
no surplus here pal as if there was I'd have to consume it first :lol:
Re: Well done
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 3:26 pm
LyndsayGill
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Dec 17, 2009 11:27 am
Posts: 1674
Hopefully Hull will be Leeds so that we can have a new name on the trophy.
Watching Sky last night I was laughing at Eddie when after Saints had scored near the end he was banging on about - "never write off the Saints". He was loving it as it looked like Saints would win... and then up popped Cas. :D :D
I wonder if next year it will be "never write off Cas".
The mind is like a parachute. If it's not open it won't work. - Frank Zappa
Re: Well done
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 3:39 pm
Lupsetbull

Joined: Wed May 10, 2017 5:42 pm
Posts: 2
Poor Clarkie He was near to tears.
Re: Well done
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 3:55 pm
Big lads mate
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 3229
LyndsayGill wrote:
Hopefully Hull will be Leeds so that we can have a new name on the trophy.
Watching Sky last night I was laughing at Eddie when after Saints had scored near the end he was banging on about - "never write off the Saints". He was loving it as it looked like Saints would win... and then up popped Cas. :D :D
I wonder if next year it will be "never write off Cas".

Isn't Wiggy a Saints fan ? If so it makes it even better :lol:
Re: Well done
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 4:39 pm
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 6163
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
Eddies bit about Saints knowing their way to Old Trafford was particularly pukey.
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.

WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"

Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015

2017 - The year the dream disappeared under Grix's right foot.
Re: Well done
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 5:18 pm
vastman
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26293
Location: Poodle Power!
Tharg The Mighty wrote:
Corrected that for you. ;)


Thanks because I am, can't stand Cas never could - people on here have short memories.

Why people want Cas to beat Leeds if they get to the final is beyond me. No club has helped us more since we've been in SL than the Rhinos. Up until the arrival of Gill no team had stabbed us in the back more than Cas.

You want to indulge in a love in then fine, I don't and I won't.
SUPPORT SWAG...
Re: Well done
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 5:33 pm
Redscat
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jun 01, 2015 6:10 pm
Posts: 653
I've had a bit of a soft spot Hull for many years: even in their halcyon days when there was a lot of interchange of players between the two clubs. Players like Topliss, Skerratt, Kevin Harking went there and Pickerill, Terry Day, Luluai etc came here (Ok, they got the better deal).
I remember a mate and myself once entering a pub on the Hessle Road bedecked in Trinity colours only to find all others in the pub were wearing black and white. We made a quick turn around but were persuaded to go back in. We couldn't have been made more welcome and had a great time.
I sincerely hope they make it through to the final and see Cas off.
,
