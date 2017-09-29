|
Joined: Thu Mar 25, 2010 11:49 am
Posts: 2852
Location: WF4
|
JINJER wrote:
I'll tell you where my cod head love comes in, when we had a points deduction for illegal approaches, Hull FC got a full 52, yes 52 seater coach over to support us, now I defy any other team to do that as a show of strength!
I remember that game. Didn't they hang a banner off the balcony of the flats, 'one rule for one club, one rule for another' or something along those lines.
|
Even Custer couldn't muster a stampede like this.
|
Fri Sep 29, 2017 6:33 am
|
Joined: Fri Nov 14, 2014 7:09 pm
Posts: 584
|
Tbf cas have played brilliant rugby all season so they deserve a grand final spot
|
|
Fri Sep 29, 2017 6:52 am
|
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26289
Location: Poodle Power!
|
Respect what they have achieve - yes
Support them in the final - no
Any Trinity fan who supports Cas needs their bumps feeling.
|
SUPPORT SWAG...
|
Fri Sep 29, 2017 6:58 am
|
Joined: Wed Jun 14, 2017 4:24 am
Posts: 92
|
that game was edge of your seat stuff - beats the NRL for excitement for dead.
what about the emotions pf powles wife
|
|
Fri Sep 29, 2017 6:59 am
|
Joined:
Mon Jan 11, 2010 12:53 pmPosts:
1547Location:
The world is my oyster!
|
I'm very happy for Cas and congratulate them on reaching the final. Out of all the other teams they have been the most entertaining to watch. It is also refreshing to have a new team in a Grand Final, that has to be good for the game.
I found last night's match incredibly exciting, even as a neutral, it really was too hard to call. I just hope that some people new to RL watched last night and our matches against Hull and Saints. 3 nail biter of matches which had you gripped to the end. These matches demonstrate how exciting RL can be and what it really should be worth to commercial broadcasters. If last night had been a football match it would be getting the iconic status of the Liverpool 4 Newcastle 3 match at Anfield more than 20+ years ago. However since it is RL I guess it will be forgotten about outside of RL circles. Shame.
|
http://flightsandfrustration.com/
It is "Fifita" not "Fafita"
If you don't know the difference between "there", "their" and "they're" I might get annoyed.
Sharing First World problems so you can get it right first time.
Millionaires wanted. Apply here --- Wakefield Trinity
|
Fri Sep 29, 2017 7:03 am
|
Joined: Sun Oct 07, 2007 11:34 am
Posts: 7045
|
Egg Banjo wrote:
I don't know where this Cas love in has come from either, I can assure you that we wouldn't be getting the same compliments on their forum if we'd just won a semi final. They can all go swivel for all I care, I'm only bothered about 1 team, and if we're not there then I don't care who is!!!
Which Cas love in is that, there are a few on here that have rightfully praised them for the season they have had, equally there has been quite a few Cas fans on our board posting complimentary things on our season, where's the problem.
|
|
Fri Sep 29, 2017 8:18 am
|
Joined: Sun Jun 05, 2005 5:39 pm
Posts: 987
Location: Working in the belly of the beast!
|
chissitt wrote:
Which Cas love in is that, there are a few on here that have rightfully praised them for the season they have had, equally there has been quite a few Cas fans on our board posting complimentary things on our season, where's the problem.
Exactly! The current mood is much better than the nastiness that was about when both clubs were struggling.
|
"Stand by me as I stand by you, be brave and dare to dream".
|
Fri Sep 29, 2017 9:50 am
|
Joined: Sat Jan 04, 2003 8:31 pm
Posts: 3366
|
vastman wrote:
Respect what they have achieve - yes
Support them in the final - no
Any Trinity fan who supports Cas needs their bumps feeling.
Not if Leeds get there
|
[IMG]//i50.tinypic.com/a59ff5.gif[/IMG]
|
Fri Sep 29, 2017 9:50 am
|
Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 13371
Location: Ossett
|
Cracking game that - and squeaky bums for Cas fans; they were miles off the form they've shown all season - and but for some missed kicks, they'd have been out of the running for a GF appearance. They are due credit for holding on after the Saints fightback and clawing out the win - Luke Gale is annoyingly good! I expect Saints have put a few teams on notice for next season too - Barba showed some touches of his genuine class, and they seem to on their way back to playing the entertaining, free-flowing rugby that Cunningham bashed out of them.
Excellent game for the neutral though - it's easier to enjoy those nailbiters when you don't have a dog in the fight; just hoping for a Hull win tonight, and the GF will be nicely poised.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: bren2k, djcool, Don Fox Fan 1, dull nickname, Eastern Wildcat, got there, JINJER, Jizzer, madkeentrin, normycat, REDWHITEANDBLUE, Scarlet Pimpernell, The Devil's Advocate, TheMightyTrin, Towns88, Trinity1315, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo, Yosemite Sam and 229 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,639,867
|2,228
|76,253
|4,491
|SET
|