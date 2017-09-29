WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Well done

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wakefield Trinity Well done

Post a reply
Re: Well done
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 6:11 am
King Street Cat User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 25, 2010 11:49 am
Posts: 2852
Location: WF4
JINJER wrote:
I'll tell you where my cod head love comes in, when we had a points deduction for illegal approaches, Hull FC got a full 52, yes 52 seater coach over to support us, now I defy any other team to do that as a show of strength! :) :)


I remember that game. Didn't they hang a banner off the balcony of the flats, 'one rule for one club, one rule for another' or something along those lines.
Even Custer couldn't muster a stampede like this.
Re: Well done
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 6:33 am
cosmicat Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Nov 14, 2014 7:09 pm
Posts: 584
Tbf cas have played brilliant rugby all season so they deserve a grand final spot
Re: Well done
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 6:52 am
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26287
Location: Poodle Power!
Respect what they have achieve - yes

Support them in the final - no

Any Trinity fan who supports Cas needs their bumps feeling.
SUPPORT SWAG...
Re: Well done
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 6:58 am
BOJ042 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Jun 14, 2017 4:24 am
Posts: 92
that game was edge of your seat stuff - beats the NRL for excitement for dead.

what about the emotions pf powles wife
Re: Well done
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 6:59 am
wildshot User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jan 11, 2010 12:53 pm
Posts: 1547
Location: The world is my oyster!
I'm very happy for Cas and congratulate them on reaching the final. Out of all the other teams they have been the most entertaining to watch. It is also refreshing to have a new team in a Grand Final, that has to be good for the game.

I found last night's match incredibly exciting, even as a neutral, it really was too hard to call. I just hope that some people new to RL watched last night and our matches against Hull and Saints. 3 nail biter of matches which had you gripped to the end. These matches demonstrate how exciting RL can be and what it really should be worth to commercial broadcasters. If last night had been a football match it would be getting the iconic status of the Liverpool 4 Newcastle 3 match at Anfield more than 20+ years ago. However since it is RL I guess it will be forgotten about outside of RL circles. Shame.
http://flightsandfrustration.com/

It is "Fifita" not "Fafita"

If you don't know the difference between "there", "their" and "they're" I might get annoyed.

Sharing First World problems so you can get it right first time.

Millionaires wanted. Apply here --- Wakefield Trinity
Re: Well done
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 7:03 am
chissitt Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 07, 2007 11:34 am
Posts: 7045
Egg Banjo wrote:
I don't know where this Cas love in has come from either, I can assure you that we wouldn't be getting the same compliments on their forum if we'd just won a semi final. They can all go swivel for all I care, I'm only bothered about 1 team, and if we're not there then I don't care who is!!!

Which Cas love in is that, there are a few on here that have rightfully praised them for the season they have had, equally there has been quite a few Cas fans on our board posting complimentary things on our season, where's the problem.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 60sCat, Big lads mate, BOJ042, coco the fullback, cosmicat, Deeencee, desmond decker, Eastern Wildcat, Egg Banjo, eric35, Fordy, Google Adsense [Bot], got there, Khlav Kalash, Sandal Cat, sandcat20, Tricky2309, vastman and 213 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,639,7352,02376,2534,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 19:45
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 14:30
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM