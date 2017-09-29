I'm very happy for Cas and congratulate them on reaching the final. Out of all the other teams they have been the most entertaining to watch. It is also refreshing to have a new team in a Grand Final, that has to be good for the game.



I found last night's match incredibly exciting, even as a neutral, it really was too hard to call. I just hope that some people new to RL watched last night and our matches against Hull and Saints. 3 nail biter of matches which had you gripped to the end. These matches demonstrate how exciting RL can be and what it really should be worth to commercial broadcasters. If last night had been a football match it would be getting the iconic status of the Liverpool 4 Newcastle 3 match at Anfield more than 20+ years ago. However since it is RL I guess it will be forgotten about outside of RL circles. Shame.