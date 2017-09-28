WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Well done

Thu Sep 28, 2017 9:59 pm
Glad for Cas, they have earned their shot at the grand final over the season. They so nearly threw it away though, Saints probably edged it on the night but fair play to Luke Gale for those two plays at the end. Way he held his nerve is man of steel stuff right there.
Thu Sep 28, 2017 10:08 pm
I dunno where this Codhead luv in is coming from, I don't actually mind whether Hull or Leeds go to the final but I just don't see Hull going, I think Leeds will take em with a bit to spare....but.....what do I know..:)
Thu Sep 28, 2017 10:39 pm
I dunno where this Codhead luv in is coming from, I don't actually mind whether Hull or Leeds go to the final but I just don't see Hull going, I think Leeds will take em with a bit to spare....but.....what do I know..:)

I'll tell you where my cod head love comes in, when we had a points deduction for illegal approaches, Hull FC got a full 52, yes 52 seater coach over to support us, now I defy any other team to do that as a show of strength! :) :)
Thu Sep 28, 2017 10:48 pm
Absolutely gutted that Cas won, I can't spake , Box will be giving them the freedom of the City next. Terrible terrible result, just awful ,
Thu Sep 28, 2017 10:57 pm
I dunno where this Codhead luv in is coming from, I don't actually mind whether Hull or Leeds go to the final but I just don't see Hull going, I think Leeds will take em with a bit to spare....but.....what do I know..:)


I don't know where this Cas love in has come from either, I can assure you that we wouldn't be getting the same compliments on their forum if we'd just won a semi final. They can all go swivel for all I care, I'm only bothered about 1 team, and if we're not there then I don't care who is!!!
Thu Sep 28, 2017 11:39 pm
I don't know where this Cas love in has come from either, I can assure you that we wouldn't be getting the same compliments on their forum if we'd just won a semi final. They can all go swivel for all I care, I'm only bothered about 1 team, and if we're not there then I don't care who is!!!


Folk just appreciating rugby league old chap. It's a shame that if Wakefield aren't playing, you aren't interested. You're doing yourself a disservice.

Of the boot was on the other foot I'd not be singing Wakefields praises from the rooftops. But in the cold light of day I'd appreciate their efforts.

No need to be so bitter lad
Thu Sep 28, 2017 11:48 pm
I'll tell you where my cod head love comes in, when we had a points deduction for illegal approaches, Hull FC got a full 52, yes 52 seater coach over to support us, now I defy any other team to do that as a show of strength! :) :)

I also seem to remember their supporters club donating money to help us.
Fri Sep 29, 2017 12:17 am
Folk just appreciating rugby league old chap. It's a shame that if Wakefield aren't playing, you aren't interested. You're doing yourself a disservice.

Of the boot was on the other foot I'd not be singing Wakefields praises from the rooftops. But in the cold light of day I'd appreciate their efforts.

No need to be so bitter lad


Not being bitter, I watched the game, it was hardly the epic game many have described it as. I didn't really care who won or lost, I just don't understand the love in from fans of other clubs for a team which isn't their own. As you've said, you'd not be singing our praises, so I dont see why wakey fans are singing yours
Fri Sep 29, 2017 3:15 am
I thought Cas would win and didn't want Saints to do it. Not bothered who gets to the final or who wins it. What I would say is quite often something happens during a game that gives you a reason to want a team to win. I quite often favour a side that never gets those 50 50 calls or who have an injured player removed from the game because of a dirty tackle .
Fri Sep 29, 2017 5:38 am
Saints finally getting knocked out of the competition did bring some more closure on our brain fart incident. Well played Cas.


Saints finally getting knocked out of the competition did bring some more closure on our brain fart incident. Well played Cas.
