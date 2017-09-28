Post a reply



Glad for Cas, they have earned their shot at the grand final over the season. They so nearly threw it away though, Saints probably edged it on the night but fair play to Luke Gale for those two plays at the end. Way he held his nerve is man of steel stuff right there.



I dunno where this Codhead luv in is coming from, I don't actually mind whether Hull or Leeds go to the final but I just don't see Hull going, I think Leeds will take em with a bit to spare....but.....what do I know.. JINJER

I dunno where this Codhead luv in is coming from, I don't actually mind whether Hull or Leeds go to the final but I just don't see Hull going, I think Leeds will take em with a bit to spare....but.....what do I know..

I'll tell you where my cod head love comes in, when we had a points deduction for illegal approaches, Hull FC got a full 52, yes 52 seater coach over to support us, now I defy any other team to do that as a show of strength!



Absolutely gutted that Cas won, I can't spake , Box will be giving them the freedom of the City next. Terrible terrible result, just awful ,

I dunno where this Codhead luv in is coming from, I don't actually mind whether Hull or Leeds go to the final but I just don't see Hull going, I think Leeds will take em with a bit to spare....but.....what do I know..



I don't know where this Cas love in has come from either, I can assure you that we wouldn't be getting the same compliments on their forum if we'd just won a semi final. They can all go swivel for all I care, I'm only bothered about 1 team, and if we're not there then I don't care who is!!!



I don't know where this Cas love in has come from either, I can assure you that we wouldn't be getting the same compliments on their forum if we'd just won a semi final. They can all go swivel for all I care, I'm only bothered about 1 team, and if we're not there then I don't care who is!!!



Folk just appreciating rugby league old chap. It's a shame that if Wakefield aren't playing, you aren't interested. You're doing yourself a disservice.



Of the boot was on the other foot I'd not be singing Wakefields praises from the rooftops. But in the cold light of day I'd appreciate their efforts.



I'll tell you where my cod head love comes in, when we had a points deduction for illegal approaches, Hull FC got a full 52, yes 52 seater coach over to support us, now I defy any other team to do that as a show of strength!

I also seem to remember their supporters club donating money to help us.

You know it makes sense.

Wakefields roller coaster ride continues. Egg Banjo

DAVE@CAS1990 wrote: Folk just appreciating rugby league old chap. It's a shame that if Wakefield aren't playing, you aren't interested. You're doing yourself a disservice.



Of the boot was on the other foot I'd not be singing Wakefields praises from the rooftops. But in the cold light of day I'd appreciate their efforts.



No need to be so bitter lad



Not being bitter, I watched the game, it was hardly the epic game many have described it as. I didn't really care who won or lost, I just don't understand the love in from fans of other clubs for a team which isn't their own. As you've said, you'd not be singing our praises, so I dont see why wakey fans are singing yours

