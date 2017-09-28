WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Well done

Wakefield Trinity Well done

Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 9:59 pm
Sacred Cow Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:07 pm
Posts: 1504
Glad for Cas, they have earned their shot at the grand final over the season. They so nearly threw it away though, Saints probably edged it on the night but fair play to Luke Gale for those two plays at the end. Way he held his nerve is man of steel stuff right there.
