What a way to lose a game by Saints though, and a classic example of how one player (Morgan) can go from hero to zero at two ends of the field. Why did he even need to get near the Cas attacker, never mind tackle him without the ball? The kick through was straight to Barba under no pressure whatsoever. Percival only kicking 1 from 5 didn't help either.



If Wakefield had have lost in that manner there'd have been thousands of gutted people ringing in sick in the morning in the WF post code areas!