ComeOnYouUll wrote:
What were the "sh*tty" replies, Karen?
Who cares. Winning tomorrow only matters in so much as it gets us nearer to winning the Grand Final. That is ALL that matters
Irrelevant, we're going to Australia as it is.
They were accurate, what does the WCC matter now, Wigan won it and nothing else, Hull FC are going to Australia, potentially with a higher profile than Wigan.
The OP asked a simple question, on whether if we reach the GF, do we receive an automatic WCC spot. I honestly don't understand why people can't just give a nice reply. As has been said, it's no wonder people don't post anymore if they get jumped upon for asking something.
Fri Sep 29, 2017 2:16 pm
Karen wrote:
The OP asked a simple question, on whether if we reach the GF, do we receive an automatic WCC spot. I honestly don't understand why people can't just give a nice reply. As has been said, it's no wonder people don't post anymore if they get jumped upon for asking something.
I don't see how the replies were "rubbish", and people don't post because they use Twitter etc. instead.
I don't recall anything about "nice" in the AUP?
Fri Sep 29, 2017 2:20 pm
Karen wrote:
The OP asked a simple question, on whether if we reach the GF, do we receive an automatic WCC spot. I honestly don't understand why people can't just give a nice reply. As has been said, it's no wonder people don't post anymore if they get jumped upon for asking something.
None of those three replies were "sh*tty".
Fri Sep 29, 2017 2:25 pm
Well my idea of how to speak to other people is clearly different to yours. I'm just thankful that I don't feel the need to speak to people in that manner and respond to questions in pleasant manner, answering them with facts. The OP's responses clearly show he was affronted by the imo sh*tty replies.
Fri Sep 29, 2017 3:16 pm
Nil......Zip.....Nothing....ZERO....0
Fri Sep 29, 2017 4:55 pm
VoiceOfReason wrote:
Lmfao.
The replies on here shows why hundreds of members do not bother with this forum anymore.
Too many w2nkers on here.
Yep, I barely come on here anymore.
Mike1970 wrote:
If we win tomorrow are we guaranteed a WCC spot?
I'd say yes, IF there is more than one team in it next year,
If Cas win they will be both LLS and GF winners so it will go to either CC winners or GF runners up. Both will be us.
