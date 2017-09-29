WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Added pressure?

Re: Added pressure?
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 2:09 pm
ComeOnYouUll wrote:
What were the "sh*tty" replies, Karen?

Who cares. Winning tomorrow only matters in so much as it gets us nearer to winning the Grand Final. That is ALL that matters

Irrelevant, we're going to Australia as it is.

They were accurate, what does the WCC matter now, Wigan won it and nothing else, Hull FC are going to Australia, potentially with a higher profile than Wigan.


The OP asked a simple question, on whether if we reach the GF, do we receive an automatic WCC spot. I honestly don't understand why people can't just give a nice reply. As has been said, it's no wonder people don't post anymore if they get jumped upon for asking something.
Re: Added pressure?
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 2:16 pm
Karen wrote:
The OP asked a simple question, on whether if we reach the GF, do we receive an automatic WCC spot. I honestly don't understand why people can't just give a nice reply. As has been said, it's no wonder people don't post anymore if they get jumped upon for asking something.

I don't see how the replies were "rubbish", and people don't post because they use Twitter etc. instead.

I don't recall anything about "nice" in the AUP?
Re: Added pressure?
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 2:20 pm
Karen wrote:
The OP asked a simple question, on whether if we reach the GF, do we receive an automatic WCC spot. I honestly don't understand why people can't just give a nice reply. As has been said, it's no wonder people don't post anymore if they get jumped upon for asking something.


None of those three replies were "sh*tty".
Re: Added pressure?
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 2:25 pm
Well my idea of how to speak to other people is clearly different to yours. I'm just thankful that I don't feel the need to speak to people in that manner and respond to questions in pleasant manner, answering them with facts. The OP's responses clearly show he was affronted by the imo sh*tty replies.
Re: Added pressure?
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 3:16 pm
LOCK IT
Nil......Zip.....Nothing....ZERO....0
