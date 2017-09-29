Calm down everyone, no need for any arguing, especially on a day like today. We need to be as one and complete the job in hand against Leeds.



I wish the format was just set down at the start of the season. Either Grand Final Winners and Challenge Cup, or just the Grand Finsl Winners for me.



No doubt the RFL will still find a case for the 6th best side in the competition!?!



On a side note, as much as we all love Hull, let's not pretend we have as higher profile or more historical success than Wigan, as we haven't and any RL history book will back that up.