Re: Added pressure?
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 5:50 am
Hasbag
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Feb 26, 2012 7:52 pm
Posts: 1857
Location: Hull
It will be different criteria this time round.
Probably the team that finishes 6th in the league plays in the WCC.
Re: Added pressure?
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 6:02 am
PCollinson1990
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 760
ComeOnYouUll wrote:
The replies were fine, what is your issue?

A WCC game at the KCOM would be great but our immediate concern is winning tonight. The RFL have not mentioned the format of next year's WCC as far as I'm aware. There's certainly no added pressure on us tonight in this regard.

Has a WCC even been mentioned at all?
Re: Added pressure?
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 7:01 am
PCollinson1990
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 760
VoiceOfReason wrote:
Lmfao.
The replies on here shows why hundreds of members do not bother with this forum anymore.
Too many w2nkers on here.


VoiceOfReason wrote:
Will Hull FC be producing yet another shirt for this event.
The cash cows that they see as the supporters will surely require one, will they not?


The irony is strong with this one
Re: Added pressure?
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 8:06 am
Karen
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 9:13 am
Posts: 10164
Location: The right side of the river, by 49 miles!!
For goodness sake, a simple question was asked so why all the sh*tty replies???
Based on previous years, the Grand Final winners receive an automatic game against the NRL Grand Final winners, without having to pay for the privilege. Any further games are opened up to the runners up and other top 4 clubs, however a fee of circa £150k has to be paid to cover the costs of the extra NRL team coming over. Whether the opportunity is taken up depends entirely on the finances of the proposed clubs.
:DAISY: Black 'n' White's Best Female 2006 & Runner Up 2007 & 2008 :DAISY:
"We will not accept a top eight finish as a barometer of supposed success at any point in the future whilst I am the owner of this club", A Pearson 23/09/2011
Re: Added pressure?
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 9:16 am
Mild mannered Janitor
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 09, 2004 10:48 pm
Posts: 7151
Location: Here there and everywhere
Karen wrote:
For goodness sake, a simple question was asked so why all the sh*tty replies???
Based on previous years, the Grand Final winners receive an automatic game against the NRL Grand Final winners, without having to pay for the privilege. Any further games are opened up to the runners up and other top 4 clubs, however a fee of circa £150k has to be paid to cover the costs of the extra NRL team coming over. Whether the opportunity is taken up depends entirely on the finances of the proposed clubs.


It was a simple question wrapped up with an irrelevant comment.

There is no added pressure for this evenings game.
Nil......Zip.....Nothing....ZERO....0
Re: Added pressure?
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 9:19 am
barham red
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 12, 2007 7:09 am
Posts: 5142
Wonder if you win the GF whether there is a possibility that the WCC will be held in oz, would make more sense with you being over there.

Otherwise it'll be a heavy early schedule for you lot.
Re: Added pressure?
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 9:56 am
Karen
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 9:13 am
Posts: 10164
Location: The right side of the river, by 49 miles!!
Mild mannered Janitor wrote:
It was a simple question wrapped up with an irrelevant comment.

There is no added pressure for this evenings game.

I agree that the title is a little OTT and that the only pressure for tonight is actually getting to OT!

However, I just don't see why people can't be bloody nice, this place would be so much easier to be around if they were.
:DAISY: Black 'n' White's Best Female 2006 & Runner Up 2007 & 2008 :DAISY:
"We will not accept a top eight finish as a barometer of supposed success at any point in the future whilst I am the owner of this club", A Pearson 23/09/2011
Re: Added pressure?
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 9:57 am
Karen
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 9:13 am
Posts: 10164
Location: The right side of the river, by 49 miles!!
barham red wrote:
Wonder if you win the GF whether there is a possibility that the WCC will be held in oz, would make more sense with you being over there.

Otherwise it'll be a heavy early schedule for you lot.


That would make a lot of sense. In that case, it won't happen :lol:
:DAISY: Black 'n' White's Best Female 2006 & Runner Up 2007 & 2008 :DAISY:
"We will not accept a top eight finish as a barometer of supposed success at any point in the future whilst I am the owner of this club", A Pearson 23/09/2011
