|
Joined: Sun Feb 26, 2012 7:52 pm
Posts: 1857
Location: Hull
|
It will be different criteria this time round.
Probably the team that finishes 6th in the league plays in the WCC.
|
|
Fri Sep 29, 2017 6:02 am
|
Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 760
|
ComeOnYouUll wrote:
The replies were fine, what is your issue?
A WCC game at the KCOM would be great but our immediate concern is winning tonight. The RFL have not mentioned the format of next year's WCC as far as I'm aware. There's certainly no added pressure on us tonight in this regard.
Has a WCC even been mentioned at all?
|
|
Fri Sep 29, 2017 7:01 am
|
Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 760
|
VoiceOfReason wrote:
Lmfao.
The replies on here shows why hundreds of members do not bother with this forum anymore.
Too many w2nkers on here.
VoiceOfReason wrote:
Will Hull FC be producing yet another shirt for this event.
The cash cows that they see as the supporters will surely require one, will they not?
The irony is strong with this one
|
|
Fri Sep 29, 2017 8:06 am
|
Karen
100% League Network
Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 9:13 am
Posts: 10164
Location: The right side of the river, by 49 miles!!
|
For goodness sake, a simple question was asked so why all the sh*tty replies???
Based on previous years, the Grand Final winners receive an automatic game against the NRL Grand Final winners, without having to pay for the privilege. Any further games are opened up to the runners up and other top 4 clubs, however a fee of circa £150k has to be paid to cover the costs of the extra NRL team coming over. Whether the opportunity is taken up depends entirely on the finances of the proposed clubs.
|
Black 'n' White's Best Female 2006 & Runner Up 2007 & 2008
"We will not accept a top eight finish as a barometer of supposed success at any point in the future whilst I am the owner of this club", A Pearson 23/09/2011
|
Fri Sep 29, 2017 9:16 am
|
Joined: Mon Feb 09, 2004 10:48 pm
Posts: 7151
Location: Here there and everywhere
|
Karen wrote:
For goodness sake, a simple question was asked so why all the sh*tty replies???
Based on previous years, the Grand Final winners receive an automatic game against the NRL Grand Final winners, without having to pay for the privilege. Any further games are opened up to the runners up and other top 4 clubs, however a fee of circa £150k has to be paid to cover the costs of the extra NRL team coming over. Whether the opportunity is taken up depends entirely on the finances of the proposed clubs.
It was a simple question wrapped up with an irrelevant comment.
There is no added pressure for this evenings game.
|
Nil......Zip.....Nothing....ZERO....0
|
Fri Sep 29, 2017 9:19 am
|
Joined: Thu Jul 12, 2007 7:09 am
Posts: 5142
|
Wonder if you win the GF whether there is a possibility that the WCC will be held in oz, would make more sense with you being over there.
Otherwise it'll be a heavy early schedule for you lot.
|
|
Fri Sep 29, 2017 9:56 am
|
Karen
100% League Network
Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 9:13 am
Posts: 10164
Location: The right side of the river, by 49 miles!!
|
Mild mannered Janitor wrote:
It was a simple question wrapped up with an irrelevant comment.
There is no added pressure for this evenings game.
I agree that the title is a little OTT and that the only pressure for tonight is actually getting to OT!
However, I just don't see why people can't be bloody nice, this place would be so much easier to be around if they were.
|
Black 'n' White's Best Female 2006 & Runner Up 2007 & 2008
"We will not accept a top eight finish as a barometer of supposed success at any point in the future whilst I am the owner of this club", A Pearson 23/09/2011
|
Fri Sep 29, 2017 9:57 am
|
Karen
100% League Network
Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 9:13 am
Posts: 10164
Location: The right side of the river, by 49 miles!!
|
barham red wrote:
Wonder if you win the GF whether there is a possibility that the WCC will be held in oz, would make more sense with you being over there.
Otherwise it'll be a heavy early schedule for you lot.
That would make a lot of sense. In that case, it won't happen
|
Black 'n' White's Best Female 2006 & Runner Up 2007 & 2008
"We will not accept a top eight finish as a barometer of supposed success at any point in the future whilst I am the owner of this club", A Pearson 23/09/2011
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Armavinit, BESTY, Bombed Out, BoothferryBoy, C for Cuckoo, Cardiff_05, Carisma HFC, DannyB, fosdyke99, freddyfox73, Homenaway, hull2524, Jake the Peg, K-Diddy, Karen, LAMBWATH ROAD FC, loosemann, Marcus's Bicycle, mosher, oooh Gravy!, Psyrax64, The FC Aces, thepimp007, wotstadoo and 264 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,639,857
|2,243
|76,253
|4,491
|SET
|