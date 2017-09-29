Karen wrote:

For goodness sake, a simple question was asked so why all the sh*tty replies ???

Based on previous years, the Grand Final winners receive an automatic game against the NRL Grand Final winners, without having to pay for the privilege. Any further games are opened up to the runners up and other top 4 clubs, however a fee of circa £150k has to be paid to cover the costs of the extra NRL team coming over. Whether the opportunity is taken up depends entirely on the finances of the proposed clubs.