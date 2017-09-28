WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Added pressure?

Added pressure?
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 9:04 pm
Mike1970




If we win tomorrow are we guaranteed a WCC spot?
Re: Added pressure?
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 9:14 pm
Cardiff_05





Who cares. Winning tomorrow only matters in so much as it gets us nearer to winning the Grand Final. That is ALL that matters.
Re: Added pressure?
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 9:16 pm
Mrs Barista






Irrelevant, we're going to Australia as it is.
Re: Added pressure?
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 9:17 pm
Mike1970




Thanks for the mature replies.
Re: Added pressure?
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 9:38 pm
PCollinson1990




Mike1970 wrote:
Thanks for the mature replies.

They were accurate, what does the WCC matter now, Wigan won it and nothing else, Hull FC are going to Australia, potentially with a higher profile than Wigan.
Re: Added pressure?
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 9:49 pm
Mike1970




Accurate? It was a simple question. I wasn't sure of the WCC format this year.

I'm embarrassed to be from Hull.

Try having some manners.
Re: Added pressure?
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 9:54 pm
sausagefingers





Yes I believe we would get a WCC game if they apply the same criteria as 2017 but I depends how many NRL teams are up for it

Users browsing this forum: anijay, Cardiff_05, ComeOnYouUll, FC Here FC There, FC-Steward, Fields of Fire, FoD FC Army, FrEaK-HullFC, Hessle Roader, Homenaway, hull smallears, Jake the Peg, jimmys sidestep, Mike1970, paperboy, PCollinson1990, Rugby Raider, SirStan, The Ghost of '99, threepennystander, Tinkerman23, With airlie bird, yorksguy1865 and 453 guests

