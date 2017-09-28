WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Cas

Board index Super League - Super 8s Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Cas

Post a reply
Cas
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 8:53 pm
jools User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7854
In the final at first time of asking.

Just goes to show what a really good coach and a confident bunch of players can do.
the future's bright the future's claret and gold

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: djhudds, jools, Matt01, willo109 and 70 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,639,4582,37576,2534,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 19:45
SL
CASTLEFORD
23
- 22ST. HELENS
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 19:45
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Sat 30th Sep : 14:30
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sat 30th Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM