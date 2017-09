Superblue wrote: You have to say that Cas deserve to be in the GF over the season, but what a ridiculous method of achieving it.......,an extra time drop goal competition.



Total nonsense way of deciding things

I heard the other day that there will be a new system in 2018 to fix all of this. The league finishes after 30 rounds and then Nigel Wood rolls a dice to decide which of the top six win the title.