Stains
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 8:44 pm
Hatfield Town Wire




Eddie Hemings is gutted , thought his beloved Toby was old Trafford bound. I felt sick when they scored that try at the end. :DEPRESSED:
Re: Stains
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 8:50 pm
Hatfield Town Wire




Get in there
Re: Stains
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 8:59 pm
the flying biscuit






what a soft error by Ryan Morgan to gift the game to Cas by allowing them to draw level.

it was a hopeless last tackle kick by Gale and was always going to be a Saints ball so why he blocked the Cas player I dont know.

by the way How long do Cas hold down for....its genius by them everyone focus's on the attacking play, but the holding down and Grappling etc goes unnoticed.

anyway an exciting game, albeit with little skill. Its shame the play offs have only just started... this kind of spectacle could have been happening a few weeks earlier.......


Re: Stains
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 9:04 pm
Gazwire




Lovely jubbly- a real silver lining to the end to the season :D
Re: Stains
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 9:09 pm
karetaker






Don't be taking the p##s that was the best game to watch this year by a country mile,neither of them deserved to lose.
Re: Stains
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 9:17 pm
Hatfield Town Wire




True but so pleased they did
Re: Stains
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 9:25 pm
100% Wire






Seeing Saints lose like that will never not be funny.

Re: Stains
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 9:31 pm
Superblue




You have to say that Cas deserve to be in the GF over the season, but what a ridiculous method of achieving it.......,an extra time drop goal competition.

Total nonsense way of deciding things
Re: Stains
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 9:39 pm
the flying biscuit






Superblue wrote:
You have to say that Cas deserve to be in the GF over the season, but what a ridiculous method of achieving it.......,an extra time drop goal competition.

Total nonsense way of deciding things



did i miss the threads like this back in 2011? we racked up over a 1000 points in 27 games Cas havent managed that in 30.....

we bombed out in the playoffs to Leeds back then, apparently that was fine and dandy ..........because its what Leeds did.....

whoever doesn't make the grand final doesn't make it.... tough.

if we had the old system of knockout games, a crap side like Saints would have been bombed out ages ago, when they were losing to Hull Leeds and Wigan and only picking up victories over crap sides.

the best thing about tonight was it was knockout football. I said on the other thread its what the league has been missing.

super 8's my backside


Re: Stains
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 9:54 pm
Wires71





Bit churlish to knock Saints bearing in mind our season. Their turnaround has been impressive, specially the defensive stats.

Their board set high standards, recognised they were underachieving and acted early.

They'll no doubt finish ahead of Wire in 2018 also.





