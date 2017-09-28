|
Joined: Wed Sep 16, 2015 7:20 pm
Posts: 416
|
Eddie Hemings is gutted , thought his beloved Toby was old Trafford bound. I felt sick when they scored that try at the end.
|
|
Thu Sep 28, 2017 8:50 pm
|
Joined: Wed Sep 16, 2015 7:20 pm
Posts: 416
|
|
|
Thu Sep 28, 2017 8:59 pm
|
Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pm
Posts: 5404
Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
|
what a soft error by Ryan Morgan to gift the game to Cas by allowing them to draw level.
it was a hopeless last tackle kick by Gale and was always going to be a Saints ball so why he blocked the Cas player I dont know.
by the way How long do Cas hold down for....its genius by them everyone focus's on the attacking play, but the holding down and Grappling etc goes unnoticed.
anyway an exciting game, albeit with little skill. Its shame the play offs have only just started... this kind of spectacle could have been happening a few weeks earlier.......
|
2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017
|
Thu Sep 28, 2017 9:04 pm
|
Joined: Mon Jun 29, 2009 8:06 pm
Posts: 1389
|
Lovely jubbly- a real silver lining to the end to the season
|
|
Thu Sep 28, 2017 9:09 pm
|
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3567
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
|
Don't be taking the p##s that was the best game to watch this year by a country mile,neither of them deserved to lose.
|
|
Thu Sep 28, 2017 9:17 pm
|
Joined: Wed Sep 16, 2015 7:20 pm
Posts: 416
|
True but so pleased they did
|
|
Thu Sep 28, 2017 9:25 pm
|
Joined: Tue Apr 05, 2005 10:29 am
Posts: 3577
Location: The Gig In The Sky
|
Seeing Saints lose like that will never not be funny.
|
[URL=//www.trueachievements.com/Wirelad2904.htm][IMG]//www.trueachievements.com/gamercards/Wirelad2904.png[/IMG][/URL]
|
Thu Sep 28, 2017 9:31 pm
|
Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 9:02 pm
Posts: 131
|
You have to say that Cas deserve to be in the GF over the season, but what a ridiculous method of achieving it.......,an extra time drop goal competition.
Total nonsense way of deciding things
|
|
Thu Sep 28, 2017 9:39 pm
|
Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pm
Posts: 5404
Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
|
Superblue wrote:
You have to say that Cas deserve to be in the GF over the season, but what a ridiculous method of achieving it.......,an extra time drop goal competition.
Total nonsense way of deciding things
did i miss the threads like this back in 2011? we racked up over a 1000 points in 27 games Cas havent managed that in 30.....
we bombed out in the playoffs to Leeds back then, apparently that was fine and dandy ..........because its what Leeds did.....
whoever doesn't make the grand final doesn't make it.... tough.
if we had the old system of knockout games, a crap side like Saints would have been bombed out ages ago, when they were losing to Hull Leeds and Wigan and only picking up victories over crap sides.
the best thing about tonight was it was knockout football. I said on the other thread its what the league has been missing.
super 8's my backside
|
2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017
|
Thu Sep 28, 2017 9:54 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 9020
|
Bit churlish to knock Saints bearing in mind our season. Their turnaround has been impressive, specially the defensive stats.
Their board set high standards, recognised they were underachieving and acted early.
They'll no doubt finish ahead of Wire in 2018 also.
|
https://www.mind.org.uk
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 100% Wire, Alffi_7, Allez, Bigtom, Brolenni13, Captain Hook, CW8, DAG, Deus Dat Incrementum, getdownmonkeyman, H53a, Hatfield Town Wire, Irish Wire, Johnkendal, karetaker, kev123, Kevin Turvey, lefty goldblatt, Lost in Leeds, Man Mountain, Moving Forward, Mr Snoodle, Old Man John, ratticusfinch, rubber duckie, Rugby, sally cinnamon, Shazbaz, silver2, Superblue, the flying biscuit, Tiz Lad, wiretillidie30, Wolf Hall and 452 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,639,623
|3,397
|76,253
|4,491
|SET
|