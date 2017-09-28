Superblue wrote: You have to say that Cas deserve to be in the GF over the season, but what a ridiculous method of achieving it.......,an extra time drop goal competition.



Total nonsense way of deciding things

did i miss the threads like this back in 2011? we racked up over a 1000 points in 27 games Cas havent managed that in 30.....we bombed out in the playoffs to Leeds back then, apparently that was fine and dandy ..........because its what Leeds did.....whoever doesn't make the grand final doesn't make it.... tough.if we had the old system of knockout games, a crap side like Saints would have been bombed out ages ago, when they were losing to Hull Leeds and Wigan and only picking up victories over crap sides.the best thing about tonight was it was knockout football. I said on the other thread its what the league has been missing.super 8's my backside