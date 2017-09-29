WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Justin Holbrook

Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 11:42 am
Alffi_7 wrote:
I don't think anyone has. By class I thought you were inferring to his actions and comments towards opposition teams and their players. Which I think he's always been very good at.

Yes he gets repetitive in his after match comments, but worth remembering just because that is what he is communicating externally, doesn't mean he's saying the same to his players when he gets them in on Monday morning.

To be clear, my original post on this thread was praising the post match actions of JH. I was very impressed with the manner in which he took the defeat. A lot of other coaches both in league and other sorts could learn from this guy
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 2:00 pm
Been very impressed with him. In 6 months he's taken Saints from 10th to *should be* Grand Finalists if Percival could kick. Interested to see what he'll be like with a full pre season under his belt.
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 2:38 pm
Lord Tony Smith wrote:
Been very impressed with him. In 6 months he's taken Saints from 10th to *should be* Grand Finalists if Percival could kick. Interested to see what he'll be like with a full pre season under his belt.


Were they 10th or 7th? I read back the report of him signing last week, they said 7th, but I guess they could have dropped a few places by the time he arrived in the UK - seem to remember there being a bit of a delay...?

Yes he's done well. I think most Saints fans will be pleased with him given their improvement, given we've not been in the same comp for 2 months I'm not sure whether their style of play has improved, I know they faced much criticism of that under Cunningham.
