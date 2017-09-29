WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Justin Holbrook

Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 11:42 am
wiretillidie30 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Aug 16, 2012 11:30 am
Posts: 304
Alffi_7 wrote:
I don't think anyone has. By class I thought you were inferring to his actions and comments towards opposition teams and their players. Which I think he's always been very good at.

Yes he gets repetitive in his after match comments, but worth remembering just because that is what he is communicating externally, doesn't mean he's saying the same to his players when he gets them in on Monday morning.

To be clear, my original post on this thread was praising the post match actions of JH. I was very impressed with the manner in which he took the defeat. A lot of other coaches both in league and other sorts could learn from this guy
