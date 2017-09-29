easyWire wrote: Of course not. I guess I didn't put my point across correctly:



Had we acted earlier I believe we may have been in a better position to recruit a new coach and rebuild the squad for 2018.



We didn't act. We look to be struggling to get the coach we want. We have lost players. We have not recruited players. We don't even know which players our new coach will want. I believe the failure to act at the time has cost us at least one whole season (2018).



The best we can hope for is a reintroduction of licensing at the end of next season so our future is assured.

All fair points, but again its guesswork. We don't KNOW what's happening with player recruitment, just because there are no announcements doesn't mean they aren't sorted. Had Smith gone mid season who knows who the new coach would've been. I don't think it was unreasonable to believe that there may be more coaches willing to move at the end of the season than the middle, but that is also a guess.