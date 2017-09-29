WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Justin Holbrook

Re: Justin Holbrook
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 7:42 am
Wirefan User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 10:06 am
Posts: 4503
Location: Warrington
People don't like hearing perceived negativity even if it's the reality. Same in all walks of life. People will avoid it like the plague.

Someone posted yesterday that perhaps Moran is guilty of being too loyal and too friend-like to our head coaches. I think that's accurate and could well be a blind weakness of his. I just hope he's learned from his mistakes next time around.

We need to be ruthless as a club in our quest for success. If the top down culture isn't "only the best will do", then we'll never change our mentality.
Smith has gone now, had he gone mid season we may or may not have been in a better position. We will never know. You can not simply extrapolate what happened at Saints and conclude that the same would've happened to us even if Holbrook was our coach. I now await a cogent counter view.
Just my opinions unless it's a FACT, in which case it's a fact.
Of course not. I guess I didn't put my point across correctly:

Had we acted earlier I believe we may have been in a better position to recruit a new coach and rebuild the squad for 2018.

We didn't act. We look to be struggling to get the coach we want. We have lost players. We have not recruited players. We don't even know which players our new coach will want. I believe the failure to act at the time has cost us at least one whole season (2018).

The best we can hope for is a reintroduction of licensing at the end of next season so our future is assured.
easyWire wrote:
Of course not. I guess I didn't put my point across correctly:

Had we acted earlier I believe we may have been in a better position to recruit a new coach and rebuild the squad for 2018.

We didn't act. We look to be struggling to get the coach we want. We have lost players. We have not recruited players. We don't even know which players our new coach will want. I believe the failure to act at the time has cost us at least one whole season (2018).

The best we can hope for is a reintroduction of licensing at the end of next season so our future is assured.

All fair points, but again its guesswork. We don't KNOW what's happening with player recruitment, just because there are no announcements doesn't mean they aren't sorted. Had Smith gone mid season who knows who the new coach would've been. I don't think it was unreasonable to believe that there may be more coaches willing to move at the end of the season than the middle, but that is also a guess.
Just my opinions unless it's a FACT, in which case it's a fact.
Captain Hook wrote:
Smith has gone now, had he gone mid season we may or may not have been in a better position. We will never know. You can not simply extrapolate what happened at Saints and conclude that the same would've happened to us even if Holbrook was our coach. I now await a cogent counter view.


Hindsight is a wonderful thing but the argument is pointless on both sides as we are where we are regardless. Let's all just hope Steve Price can attract some quality players and quickly get them to gel.
