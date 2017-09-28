lefty goldblatt

sally cinnamon wrote:

As for Castleford and Daryl Powell....Mark Percival missing kicks is the sole reason we haven't got multiple threads asking is Powell the biggest bottler coach of all time.

A touch harsh, sc.

Had Cas lost tonight because Percival had his kicking boots on, instead of his wife's stilettos, I wouldn't call Powell a bottler. Let's not forget,Cas are new to this last 4 malarkey at the end of the season, SAINTS ARE BATTLE HARDENED.

That counts for a lot.

When they beat Wakey in the last seconds, a few weeks back, I said I wouldn't put it past them going all the way to the GF. Bar a brain fart from a Saints defender, and crap kicking, they'd be there.



Powell has turned his coaching career around in a couple of years. A bottler? No.He'll get better from tonight's experiences.



Would. I have him at the HJ, though????



A touch harsh, sc.Had Cas lost tonight because Percival had his kicking boots on, instead of his wife's stilettos, I wouldn't call Powell a bottler. Let's not forget,Cas are new to this last 4 malarkey at the end of the season, SAINTS ARE BATTLE HARDENED.That counts for a lot.When they beat Wakey in the last seconds, a few weeks back, I said I wouldn't put it past them going all the way to the GF. Bar a brain fart from a Saints defender, and crap kicking, they'd be there.Powell has turned his coaching career around in a couple of years. A bottler? No.He'll get better from tonight's experiences.Would. I have him at the HJ, though????No. I think the bloke's as big a bumhole, as his fellow Yarkshiremon, James Lowes

sally cinnamon wrote:

Warrington may end up with an appointment that matches or surpasses Holbrook's achievements, we won't know till next season.



Or the 3rd outcome.

Lets think positive Wires71 we wouldn't want the Smith loyalists to be back on here saying "I told you so" would we.

wiretillidie30 wrote: His post match interview was sign of class guy. Smith would have still be reeling off the excuses by now.



I've jumped in with both feet already this month and regretted it, so I'm holding off here.



Following the Wires71 test, Holbrook has failed and Saints will show they are willing to accept mediocrity if they don't sack him and get someone new in the off-season.





Best back row in the game?

Odemwingie wrote: Depends what you're looking for.



Burgess, Ellis and Thaiday for strenth and being a nother prop.



If you want the whole package then Lockers is the best right now.



boz the warrior wrote: lee briers is a nice person whoooo luck at lee forming a scrum the wire bum banger



sally cinnamon wrote: Lets think positive Wires71 we wouldn't want the Smith loyalists to be back on here saying "I told you so" would we.



just_browny wrote: Following the Wires71 test, Holbrook has failed and Saints will show they are willing to accept mediocrity if they don't sack him and get someone new in the off-season.



Give over. Maybe if he has 8 seasons and still comes up short. Not that Saints would allow that length of time to elapse due to inherent winning culture.



Alffi_7 wrote: I've jumped in with both feet already this month and regretted it, so I'm holding off here.



Not sure what you mean by this one?

Just part of the general abuse of Smith now that he has gone. The re writing of history on here could put the former Eastern Bloc to shame.

Where is the re-writing?

Most people are making factual comments. It would be hard to disagree that the squad has been left in a mess and we had a woeful season.



