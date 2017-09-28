WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Justin Holbrook

Re: Justin Holbrook
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 9:43 pm
lefty goldblatt
sally cinnamon wrote:

As for Castleford and Daryl Powell....Mark Percival missing kicks is the sole reason we haven't got multiple threads asking is Powell the biggest bottler coach of all time.

A touch harsh, sc.
Had Cas lost tonight because Percival had his kicking boots on, instead of his wife's stilettos, I wouldn't call Powell a bottler. Let's not forget,Cas are new to this last 4 malarkey at the end of the season, SAINTS ARE BATTLE HARDENED.
That counts for a lot.
When they beat Wakey in the last seconds, a few weeks back, I said I wouldn't put it past them going all the way to the GF. Bar a brain fart from a Saints defender, and crap kicking, they'd be there.

Powell has turned his coaching career around in a couple of years. A bottler? No.He'll get better from tonight's experiences.

Would. I have him at the HJ, though????

No. I think the bloke's as big a bumhole, as his fellow Yarkshiremon, James Lowes
Thanks for the memories, Tony.
Re: Justin Holbrook
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 10:07 pm
Wires71
sally cinnamon wrote:

Warrington may end up with an appointment that matches or surpasses Holbrook's achievements, we won't know till next season.


Or the 3rd outcome.
https://www.mind.org.uk
Re: Justin Holbrook
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 10:10 pm
sally cinnamon
Lets think positive Wires71 we wouldn't want the Smith loyalists to be back on here saying "I told you so" would we.
Re: Justin Holbrook
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 11:17 pm
Alffi_7
wiretillidie30 wrote:
His post match interview was sign of class guy. Smith would have still be reeling off the excuses by now.


I've jumped in with both feet already this month and regretted it, so I'm holding off here.

Not sure what you mean by this one?
