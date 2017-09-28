sally cinnamon wrote:

As for Castleford and Daryl Powell....Mark Percival missing kicks is the sole reason we haven't got multiple threads asking is Powell the biggest bottler coach of all time.

A touch harsh, sc.Had Cas lost tonight because Percival had his kicking boots on, instead of his wife's stilettos, I wouldn't call Powell a bottler. Let's not forget,Cas are new to this last 4 malarkey at the end of the season, SAINTS ARE BATTLE HARDENED.That counts for a lot.When they beat Wakey in the last seconds, a few weeks back, I said I wouldn't put it past them going all the way to the GF. Bar a brain fart from a Saints defender, and crap kicking, they'd be there.Powell has turned his coaching career around in a couple of years. A bottler? No.He'll get better from tonight's experiences.Would. I have him at the HJ, though????No. I think the bloke's as big a bumhole, as his fellow Yarkshiremon, James Lowes