When Saints sacked Cunningham, they put themselves in a position where due to the lack of established credible names they had to take a punt on a lower grade coach from Australia.



We are in the same position now which is what you probably refer to as an unholy mess.



Holbrook has done well and transformed Saints in the second half of the season but its easy to say this in hindsight - early season when Smith's critics were calling for him to be sacked, who honestly was saying we should appoint Holbrook? How many had actually heard of him before Saints appointed him? It was mostly people calling for Michael Monaghan or Brett Hodgson or Geoff Toovey.



Warrington may end up with an appointment that matches or surpasses Holbrook's achievements, we won't know till next season.