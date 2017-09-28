WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Justin Holbrook

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Warrington Wolves Justin Holbrook

Post a reply
Justin Holbrook
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 8:40 pm
easyWire User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 382
Location: Dubai
So.

Anyone still think it was right to keep Smith until the end of the season seeing what Holbrook has done with Saints?

What an unholy mess we've put ourselves in.

Keep on happy-clappin' folks...
Re: Justin Holbrook
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 8:54 pm
sally cinnamon User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 12, 2004 10:26 am
Posts: 14070
Location: NFL playoffs
When Saints sacked Cunningham, they put themselves in a position where due to the lack of established credible names they had to take a punt on a lower grade coach from Australia.

We are in the same position now which is what you probably refer to as an unholy mess.

Holbrook has done well and transformed Saints in the second half of the season but its easy to say this in hindsight - early season when Smith's critics were calling for him to be sacked, who honestly was saying we should appoint Holbrook? How many had actually heard of him before Saints appointed him? It was mostly people calling for Michael Monaghan or Brett Hodgson or Geoff Toovey.

Warrington may end up with an appointment that matches or surpasses Holbrook's achievements, we won't know till next season.
Challenge Cup winners 2009 2010 2012
League Champions 2011 2016

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 100% Wire, Builth Wells Wire, DAG, Dezzies_right_hook, Dropkick Murphy, easyWire, Gazwire, GB, Hatfield Town Wire, kev123, kirtonLindseyWolf, lefty goldblatt, Lost in Leeds, mikej, Old Man John, sally cinnamon, The All New Chester Wire, the flying biscuit, Who are ya!! and 342 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,639,4582,37576,2534,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 19:45
SL
CASTLEFORD
23
- 22ST. HELENS
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 19:45
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Sat 30th Sep : 14:30
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sat 30th Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM