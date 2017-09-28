joetwizzy wrote: I decided to get a reserved seat this year but I don't really like the seat. If I renew early, can I go back and change my seat once the seat deadline has passed?

We got the same seats we've always sat in when South went reserved this year. Unfortunately a complete AH got the seat a row behind and a few away. He spends all game throwing pretty horrific abuse at the referees (like the ref can hear him - he's 26 rows up) and shouting the same damn boring stuff all the time. He knows all of the words and isn't afraid to use them, particularly **that** word.Can you change your seat after the season starts as I don't want to be putting up with him again for another year?