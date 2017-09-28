East Stand unreserved Sold Out (for now, they will put any unclaimed Passholder seats on sale after the deadline, and block W10 in the family zone about to sell out. Looks like we are off to a strong start with sales.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: A unknown superstar, C for Cuckoo, Cardiff_05, DannyB, FC-Steward, GentlemanJohn, Marcus's Bicycle, Melph, Mick Cranes Sidestep, Mike1970, Mr Bloggs, Paul Hamilton, RichM, Roggiehrlfc1, shauney, SirStan, Stanley Unwin, The bosun, threepennystander, UllFC, weighman and 202 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,653,848
|2,186
|76,312
|4,559
|SET
|