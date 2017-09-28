WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Season Tickets 2018 - Pass Scheme Announced

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Season Tickets 2018 - Pass Scheme Announced

Post a reply
Season Tickets 2018 - Pass Scheme Announced
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 7:49 pm
The Dentist Wilf User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Wed Dec 07, 2005 4:17 pm
Posts: 6459
http://www.hullfc.com/news/2017-09-28-h ... emberships
2016 The Year of the Airlie Bird -on sale NOW, price £15, BUY THE BOOK RE-LIVE THE DREAM!
Re: Season Tickets 2018 - Pass Scheme Announced
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 5:02 pm
joetwizzy User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Jul 20, 2007 11:52 am
Posts: 1267
Location: We all know west is best
The Dentist Wilf wrote:
http://www.hullfc.com/news/2017-09-28-hull-fc-launch-2018-memberships


I decided to get a reserved seat this year but I don't really like the seat. If I renew early, can I go back and change my seat once the seat deadline has passed?
Re: Season Tickets 2018 - Pass Scheme Announced
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 5:35 pm
shauney User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Jun 14, 2005 5:17 pm
Posts: 1277
Location: 5 minutes from the KC
joetwizzy wrote:
I decided to get a reserved seat this year but I don't really like the seat. If I renew early, can I go back and change my seat once the seat deadline has passed?


We got the same seats we've always sat in when South went reserved this year. Unfortunately a complete AH got the seat a row behind and a few away. He spends all game throwing pretty horrific abuse at the referees (like the ref can hear him - he's 26 rows up) and shouting the same damn boring stuff all the time. He knows all of the words and isn't afraid to use them, particularly **that** word.

Can you change your seat after the season starts as I don't want to be putting up with him again for another year?
Re: Season Tickets 2018 - Pass Scheme Announced
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 5:53 pm
ccs Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 2849
There's usually a day allocated for seat swaps, straight after the deadline for passholder renewals.
Re: Season Tickets 2018 - Pass Scheme Announced
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 6:13 pm
UllFC User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 27, 2004 1:41 pm
Posts: 14932
East Stand unreserved Sold Out (for now, they will put any unclaimed Passholder seats on sale after the deadline, and block W10 in the family zone about to sell out. Looks like we are off to a strong start with sales.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: A unknown superstar, C for Cuckoo, Cardiff_05, DannyB, FC-Steward, GentlemanJohn, Marcus's Bicycle, Melph, Mick Cranes Sidestep, Mike1970, Mr Bloggs, Paul Hamilton, RichM, Roggiehrlfc1, shauney, SirStan, Stanley Unwin, The bosun, threepennystander, UllFC, weighman and 202 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,653,8482,18676,3124,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM