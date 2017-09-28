WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Season Tickets 2018 - Pass Scheme Announced

Season Tickets 2018 - Pass Scheme Announced
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 7:49 pm
The Dentist Wilf
Joined: Wed Dec 07, 2005 4:17 pm
Posts: 6434
http://www.hullfc.com/news/2017-09-28-h ... emberships
Re: Season Tickets 2018 - Pass Scheme Announced
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 5:02 pm
joetwizzy
Joined: Fri Jul 20, 2007 11:52 am
Posts: 1266
Location: We all know west is best
The Dentist Wilf wrote:
http://www.hullfc.com/news/2017-09-28-hull-fc-launch-2018-memberships


I decided to get a reserved seat this year but I don't really like the seat. If I renew early, can I go back and change my seat once the seat deadline has passed?
Re: Season Tickets 2018 - Pass Scheme Announced
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 5:35 pm
shauney
Joined: Tue Jun 14, 2005 5:17 pm
Posts: 1276
Location: 5 minutes from the KC
joetwizzy wrote:
I decided to get a reserved seat this year but I don't really like the seat. If I renew early, can I go back and change my seat once the seat deadline has passed?


We got the same seats we've always sat in when South went reserved this year. Unfortunately a complete AH got the seat a row behind and a few away. He spends all game throwing pretty horrific abuse at the referees (like the ref can hear him - he's 26 rows up) and shouting the same damn boring stuff all the time. He knows all of the words and isn't afraid to use them, particularly **that** word.

Can you change your seat after the season starts as I don't want to be putting up with him again for another year?

