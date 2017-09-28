WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Giants average 5873 for 2017.









Giants average 5873 for 2017.

not been the best of seasons on the pitch but progress none the least, push for 6-7k with a better season next year and abit more exposure on sky sports!



a better average than some sl clubs too.



not been the best of seasons on the pitch but progress none the least, push for 6-7k with a better season next year and abit more exposure on sky sports!

a better average than some sl clubs too.

everybodys fave subject attendances.... Average of 5873 for this season.

brearley84 wrote:



not been the best of seasons on the pitch but progress none the least, push for 6-7k with a better season next year and abit more exposure on sky sports!



a better average than some sl clubs too.



Concidering what has been delivered on the field for most of the season ( for various reasons ) that is very respectable



Concidering what has been delivered on the field for most of the season ( for various reasons ) that is very respectable

Run leroy , run ! wrote: Just the 3 times on sky !



terrible!



terrible!

but suppose its how the cards fell, once we made the top 8 it was dead rubber time and sky were right in the end.

So what is the exciting innovative marketing plan to increase it ?



Over to the chief exec and new commercial director ( as I presume that's what Ken pays them for ?

hxgiant wrote: So what is the exciting innovative marketing plan to increase it ?



Over to the chief exec and new commercial director ( as I presume that’s what Ken pays them for ?



social media one avenue they can improve on.



social media one avenue they can improve on.

but could give them away for free and it wouldnt improve much, almost giving them away as it is.

brearley84 wrote: social media one avenue they can improve on.



but could give them away for free and it wouldnt improve much, almost giving them away as it is.



I keep telling you Brearley, people want to watch exciting football, like we get for an odd game here and there, It's been tough this season because of the injury list but whoever is on the field efforts like the Swinton debacle don't help.

Jo Jumbuck wrote: I keep telling you Brearley, people want to watch exciting football, like we get for an odd game here and there, It's been tough this season because of the injury list but whoever is on the field efforts like the Swinton debacle don't help.



watching ikahihifo, mcgillvary and mamo is exciting... looking forward to 2018, if we can keep them on the pitch

Jo Jumbuck wrote: I keep telling you Brearley, people want to watch exciting football, like we get for an odd game here and there, It's been tough this season because of the injury list but whoever is on the field efforts like the Swinton debacle don't help.



Some people wouldn't know exciting football if it hit them in the face though

Some people wouldn't know exciting football if it hit them in the face though

All they want is big wins against everyone each week or dooooooooom

Jo Jumbuck wrote: I keep telling you Brearley, people want to watch exciting football, like we get for an odd game here and there, It's been tough this season because of the injury list but whoever is on the field efforts like the Swinton debacle don't help.



salford were playing exciting football... top 4 and a semi final spot in the cup... crowds under 2k

