Giants average 5873 for 2017.
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 4:50 pm
brearley84 User avatar
Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 13261
Location: Huddersfield
Average of 5873 for this season.

not been the best of seasons on the pitch but progress none the least, push for 6-7k with a better season next year and abit more exposure on sky sports!

a better average than some sl clubs too.

everybodys fave subject attendances.... :wink:
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE
Re: Giants average 5873 for 2017.
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 6:22 pm
Run leroy , run ! User avatar
Joined: Tue Feb 08, 2011 7:58 pm
Posts: 1358
Location: At my keyboard in sunny hudds
Just the 3 times on sky !
Run leroy , run !.... And he did - twice - and we partied hard...
Re: Giants average 5873 for 2017.
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 9:55 pm
Joined: Sat May 02, 2015 12:48 pm
Posts: 1173
brearley84 wrote:
Average of 5873 for this season.

not been the best of seasons on the pitch but progress none the least, push for 6-7k with a better season next year and abit more exposure on sky sports!

a better average than some sl clubs too.

everybodys fave subject attendances.... :wink:


Concidering what has been delivered on the field for most of the season ( for various reasons ) that is very respectable
Re: Giants average 5873 for 2017.
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 11:57 am
brearley84 User avatar
Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 13261
Location: Huddersfield
Run leroy , run ! wrote:
Just the 3 times on sky !


terrible!

but suppose its how the cards fell, once we made the top 8 it was dead rubber time and sky were right in the end.
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE
Re: Giants average 5873 for 2017.
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 9:55 pm
hxgiant Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2016 8:00 am
Posts: 92
So what is the exciting innovative marketing plan to increase it ?

Over to the chief exec and new commercial director ( as I presume that’s what Ken pays them for ?
Re: Giants average 5873 for 2017.
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 9:52 am
brearley84 User avatar
Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 13261
Location: Huddersfield
hxgiant wrote:
So what is the exciting innovative marketing plan to increase it ?

Over to the chief exec and new commercial director ( as I presume that’s what Ken pays them for ?


social media one avenue they can improve on.

but could give them away for free and it wouldnt improve much, almost giving them away as it is.
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE
Re: Giants average 5873 for 2017.
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 4:57 pm
Jo Jumbuck Free-scoring winger
Joined: Sat May 02, 2015 12:48 pm
Posts: 1173
brearley84 wrote:
social media one avenue they can improve on.

but could give them away for free and it wouldnt improve much, almost giving them away as it is.


I keep telling you Brearley, people want to watch exciting football, :shock: like we get for an odd game here and there, It's been tough this season because of the injury list but whoever is on the field efforts like the Swinton debacle don't help.
Re: Giants average 5873 for 2017.
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 9:42 am
brearley84 User avatar
Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 13261
Location: Huddersfield
Jo Jumbuck wrote:
I keep telling you Brearley, people want to watch exciting football, :shock: like we get for an odd game here and there, It's been tough this season because of the injury list but whoever is on the field efforts like the Swinton debacle don't help.


watching ikahihifo, mcgillvary and mamo is exciting... looking forward to 2018, if we can keep them on the pitch
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE
Re: Giants average 5873 for 2017.
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 7:08 pm
Joined: Mon Mar 11, 2002 9:09 am
Posts: 31028
Location: Gods Own County
Jo Jumbuck wrote:
I keep telling you Brearley, people want to watch exciting football, :shock: like we get for an odd game here and there, It's been tough this season because of the injury list but whoever is on the field efforts like the Swinton debacle don't help.


Some people wouldn't know exciting football if it hit them in the face though
All they want is big wins against everyone each week or dooooooooom

