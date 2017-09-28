Post a reply 6 posts Page 1 of 1 brearley84

not been the best of seasons on the pitch but progress none the least, push for 6-7k with a better season next year and abit more exposure on sky sports!



a better average than some sl clubs too.



everybodys fave subject attendances.... Average of 5873 for this season.

HUDDERSFIELD - THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Just the 3 times on sky !



brearley84 wrote:



not been the best of seasons on the pitch but progress none the least, push for 6-7k with a better season next year and abit more exposure on sky sports!



a better average than some sl clubs too.



Concidering what has been delivered on the field for most of the season ( for various reasons ) that is very respectable



brearley84

Run leroy , run ! wrote: Just the 3 times on sky !



terrible!



terrible! but suppose its how the cards fell, once we made the top 8 it was dead rubber time and sky were right in the end.

hxgiant

So what is the exciting innovative marketing plan to increase it ?



Over to the chief exec and new commercial director ( as I presume that's what Ken pays them for ?

hxgiant wrote: So what is the exciting innovative marketing plan to increase it ?



Over to the chief exec and new commercial director ( as I presume that’s what Ken pays them for ?



social media one avenue they can improve on.



social media one avenue they can improve on. but could give them away for free and it wouldnt improve much, almost giving them away as it is.

