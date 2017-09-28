WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Giants average 5873 for 2017.

Giants average 5873 for 2017.
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 4:50 pm
brearley84
Average of 5873 for this season.

not been the best of seasons on the pitch but progress none the least, push for 6-7k with a better season next year and abit more exposure on sky sports!

a better average than some sl clubs too.

everybodys fave subject attendances.... :wink:
