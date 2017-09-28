Those of you who are members of the Supporters Trust will have received an e-mail regarding membership renewal. If you are a member and have received nothing please contact us at wtsupporterstrust@aol.com
2 members of the Supporters Trust Board are also Board Members of the Wakefield & District Community Trust and have been involved and continue to be involved in the fight for a new Community Stadium and your support of the Supporters Trust assists with this.
If you are not a member of the Supporters Trust and wish to join, the membership fee for 2017/18 is only £5.00 and membership application forms can be obtained by e-mailing us on wtsupporterstrust@aol.com
