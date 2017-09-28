I have to agree with Wilf and say it's very much uncertain times for Salford currently. It's not as though Salford are supported in large numbers so they will need some serious financial backing from somewhere if Koukash has put his hand in his pocket for the last time.



He's done his best for Salford and made mistakes but has turned them round on the field but only with his money. He's often said he was disillusioned by the lack of support in the area for Salford RL given the catchment area & also the way the RFL operate.