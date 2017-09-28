WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - O/T Marvellous Marwan has left the Building!!

Board index Super League - Super 8s Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk O/T Marvellous Marwan has left the Building!!

Post a reply
Re: O/T Marvellous Marwan has left the Building!!
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 7:09 pm
Chris71 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 10:46 am
Posts: 4134
Location: Never never land away with the fairies
I have to agree with Wilf and say it's very much uncertain times for Salford currently. It's not as though Salford are supported in large numbers so they will need some serious financial backing from somewhere if Koukash has put his hand in his pocket for the last time.

He's done his best for Salford and made mistakes but has turned them round on the field but only with his money. He's often said he was disillusioned by the lack of support in the area for Salford RL given the catchment area & also the way the RFL operate.
I really enjoy long walks especially when they are taken by people I don't like!
Re: O/T Marvellous Marwan has left the Building!!
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 7:57 pm
Armavinit User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue May 24, 2011 7:40 pm
Posts: 675
The Dentist Wilf wrote:
Yeh agree PC if your interested ion the dynamics of the game at present which is poised I think on the cusp of big changes you'll find this interesting particularly when the standard of referees is apparently one of the reasons he is going.

http://c.newsnow.co.uk/A/904135824?-4338:2393:0

Child and Hicks are enough to drive the most ardent fan to drink or leaving the sport for the armchair but heyho, I’m not a multi millionaire, with naff all to do.
Pretty sure you predicted this happening in one of your diaries; ie, “what if one of the benefactors gets vexed off with the RFL”. Grudgell was intimating such a couple of years back. Hope to God, Adam never gets as frustrated as that, we’d be done for.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Armavinit, bonaire, Fields of Fire, fosdyke99, FrEaK-HullFC, jimmys sidestep, Marcus's Bicycle, Mild Rover, paperboy, PCollinson1990, shauney, Stanley Unwin, Tinkerman23, With airlie bird, World of Redboy and 283 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,639,4242,52276,2534,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 NOW 
TODAY : 19:45
SL
CASTLEFORD
20
- 18ST. HELENS
TV
  
Percival Try LIVE ON SKY SPORTS
  TOMORROW : 19:45
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Sat 30th Sep : 14:30
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sat 30th Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM