Some Salford fans reckon they didn't get offers for the Club but they did get an offer for their franchise one fan says from Toronto, but what is certain is that players that have left have said they could not meet their wage levels although the coach wanted them to stay but it was because they would be cutting back next year and spending well under the cap. Now Koukash who said last week he would over see any transition has left 'with immediate effect'. Unknown businessmen and fans involvement that no one knows anything about,it's all great in principle but until I knew a little more I think I'd be a tad concerned.