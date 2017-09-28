WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - O/T Marvellous Marwan has left the Building!!

O/T Marvellous Marwan has left the Building!!
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 2:54 pm
The Dentist Wilf User avatar
Joined: Wed Dec 07, 2005 4:17 pm
Posts: 6432
Pretty uncertain times for the Salford Fans I guess


http://c.newsnow.co.uk/A/904100373?-4338:2393:0
Re: O/T Marvellous Marwan has left the Building!!
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 3:31 pm
knockersbumpMKII Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3969
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
Is it? I think he's said exactly what's happening, in fact it's a very good thing he's doing.
Re: O/T Marvellous Marwan has left the Building!!
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 3:40 pm
PCollinson1990 Cheeky half-back
Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 757
The Dentist Wilf wrote:
Pretty uncertain times for the Salford Fans I guess


http://c.newsnow.co.uk/A/904100373?-4338:2393:0

Not really
Re: O/T Marvellous Marwan has left the Building!!
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 4:44 pm
steve_norton User avatar
Joined: Wed Dec 01, 2004 2:31 am
Posts: 1666
Location: Now back in blighty
Does anyone think with Salfords support base that they can survive in Superleague without a benefactor ? Its an interesting concept a fan owned club but if the business was sustainable someone would have wanted to buy it. Can see them swapping places with Toronto in 2018/2019.
Re: O/T Marvellous Marwan has left the Building!!
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 5:21 pm
PCollinson1990 Cheeky half-back
Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 757
steve_norton wrote:
Does anyone think with Salfords support base that they can survive in Superleague without a benefactor ? Its an interesting concept a fan owned club but if the business was sustainable someone would have wanted to buy it. Can see them swapping places with Toronto in 2018/2019.

In Koukash's article on the Salford website he says he turned down offers for the club and to move the franchise... given its Koukash you don't know what to believe, but he's been very clear on his motivation.
Re: O/T Marvellous Marwan has left the Building!!
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 5:46 pm
ccs Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 2826
PCollinson1990 wrote:
In Koukash's article on the Salford website he says he turned down offers for the club and to move the franchise... given its Koukash you don't know what to believe, but he's been very clear on his motivation.

... so it's "pretty uncertain times".
Re: O/T Marvellous Marwan has left the Building!!
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 6:02 pm
PCollinson1990 Cheeky half-back
Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 757
ccs wrote:
... so it's "pretty uncertain times".

No, I don't think it is, but we all have opinions.
Re: O/T Marvellous Marwan has left the Building!!
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 6:15 pm
The Dentist Wilf User avatar
Joined: Wed Dec 07, 2005 4:17 pm
Posts: 6432
Some Salford fans reckon they didn't get offers for the Club but they did get an offer for their franchise one fan says from Toronto, but what is certain is that players that have left have said they could not meet their wage levels although the coach wanted them to stay but it was because they would be cutting back next year and spending well under the cap. Now Koukash who said last week he would over see any transition has left 'with immediate effect'. Unknown businessmen and fans involvement that no one knows anything about,it's all great in principle but until I knew a little more I think I'd be a tad concerned.
Re: O/T Marvellous Marwan has left the Building!!
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 6:27 pm
PCollinson1990 Cheeky half-back
Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 757
The Dentist Wilf wrote:
Some Salford fans reckon they didn't get offers for the Club but they did get an offer for their franchise one fan says from Toronto, but what is certain is that players that have left have said they could not meet their wage levels although the coach wanted them to stay but it was because they would be cutting back next year and spending well under the cap. Now Koukash who said last week he would over see any transition has left 'with immediate effect'. Unknown businessmen and fans involvement that no one knows anything about,it's all great in principle but until I knew a little more I think I'd be a tad concerned.

We'll see what happens, there's a lot of ponderables about RL in general, no news yet on how the 13/14 team discussions have gone (if they are concluded), I think the uncertainty goes beyond Salford, what if Catalans lose on Saturday, how long will the competition last in its current form without London and Catalans, will the RFL change the rules (again) to suit their expansionist ideals. Had the same money and dispensations been afforded Keighley/Dewsbury et al would we have been better off as a game?
Re: O/T Marvellous Marwan has left the Building!!
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 6:35 pm
The Dentist Wilf User avatar
Joined: Wed Dec 07, 2005 4:17 pm
Posts: 6432
Yeh agree PC if your interested ion the dynamics of the game at present which is poised I think on the cusp of big changes you'll find this interesting particularly when the standard of referees is apparently one of the reasons he is going.

http://c.newsnow.co.uk/A/904135824?-4338:2393:0
