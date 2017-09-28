The Dentist Wilf wrote: Some Salford fans reckon they didn't get offers for the Club but they did get an offer for their franchise one fan says from Toronto, but what is certain is that players that have left have said they could not meet their wage levels although the coach wanted them to stay but it was because they would be cutting back next year and spending well under the cap. Now Koukash who said last week he would over see any transition has left 'with immediate effect'. Unknown businessmen and fans involvement that no one knows anything about,it's all great in principle but until I knew a little more I think I'd be a tad concerned.

We'll see what happens, there's a lot of ponderables about RL in general, no news yet on how the 13/14 team discussions have gone (if they are concluded), I think the uncertainty goes beyond Salford, what if Catalans lose on Saturday, how long will the competition last in its current form without London and Catalans, will the RFL change the rules (again) to suit their expansionist ideals. Had the same money and dispensations been afforded Keighley/Dewsbury et al would we have been better off as a game?