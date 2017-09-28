WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - O/T Marvellous Marwan has left the Building!!

Board index Super League - Super 8s Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk O/T Marvellous Marwan has left the Building!!

Post a reply
O/T Marvellous Marwan has left the Building!!
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 2:54 pm
The Dentist Wilf User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Wed Dec 07, 2005 4:17 pm
Posts: 6430
Pretty uncertain times for the Salford Fans I guess


http://c.newsnow.co.uk/A/904100373?-4338:2393:0
2016 The Year of the Airlie Bird -on sale NOW, price £15, BUY THE BOOK RE-LIVE THE DREAM!
Re: O/T Marvellous Marwan has left the Building!!
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 3:31 pm
knockersbumpMKII Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3969
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
Is it? I think he's said exactly what's happening, in fact it's a very good thing he's doing.
Re: O/T Marvellous Marwan has left the Building!!
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 3:40 pm
PCollinson1990 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 754
The Dentist Wilf wrote:
Pretty uncertain times for the Salford Fans I guess


http://c.newsnow.co.uk/A/904100373?-4338:2393:0

Not really

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bing [Bot], BoothferryBoy, Cardiff_05, darrenpce, Genehunt1973, Karen, knockersbumpMKII, Marcus's Bicycle, Psyrax64, yorksguy1865 and 217 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,639,2342,90476,2534,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Sat 30th Sep : 14:30
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sat 30th Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM