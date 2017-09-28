WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - IT'S THE NUMBER ONE HULL FC CHRISTMAS NIGHT OUT!

Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 2:23 pm
On Monday 18th December at Hull City Hall, Hull FC stars past and present will be seeing if they’ve got the X Factor when they take to the stage at Danny Houghton’s testimonial event in December, when, to mark 10 years of service to the back-to-back Challenge Cup holders, 2016 Wembley hero Houghton will be teaming up with some of his current and past team-mates for the Xmas Factor.

Houghton will be joined by fellow first-team stars Danny Washbrook, Fetuli Talanoa and Josh Bowden, with the likes of assistant coach Andy Last and club legend Kirk Yeaman as well as Danny Tickle, Aaron Heremaia and a couple more surprise guests all of whom will be singing their favourite Christmas hits!

Hosted by James Clark, Club chairman Adam Pearson will take on the role of Simon Cowell and will be joined by Hull Daily Mail Sports Editor James Smailes, BBC Radio Humberside presenter David Burns and club legend Sammy Lloyd on the judges panel. Sammy will also be singing a couple of Christmas songs for good measure too.


On the testimonial event, which will see the players battle it out for the DH9 Trophy Houghton said: “It has always been my aim to ensure that my testimonial year has something for everyone and that the fans have as much fun as possible. Back in July when we first raised the idea it seemed a really good way of doing just that, as well as providing a great Christmas night out for all the family. However as time has gone by, the reality of what we are all doing hit home and it’s all now getting pretty scary! That will, I’m sure, make for an entertaining evening for the fans if not for the competitors!”

Tickets will be available from Monday 2nd October from 10am at the City Council Booking Office on Carr Lane, Hull, or by calling 01482 300 306. Or on line through the Hull New Theatre and City hall Web site.

Tickets are priced at just £12 for Adults and £5 for children under the age of 16,

PLEASE TRY AND SUPPORT AN EVENT THAT WILL BE A REAL FUN NIGHT OUT FOR ALL THE FAMILY AND ONE THAT WILL SELL OUT FAST!!
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 4:00 am
Will Hull FC be producing yet another shirt for this event.
The cash cows that they see as the supporters will surely require one, will they not?
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 5:49 am
Of course it's nothing to do with Hull FC as such really and organised by a group of fans for Danny Houghton, but of course you never know, do you, they might now produce a Christmas jumper! :lol:
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 6:02 pm
Great first day sales with almost 500 sold its going to sell out book now

https://www.hulltheatres.co.uk/book-tic ... ceId=66001
