(Website)

Post a reply 2 posts Page 1 of 1 The Dentist Wilf

100% League Network



Joined: Wed Dec 07, 2005 4:17 pm

Posts: 6433

On Monday 18th December at Hull City Hall, Hull FC stars past and present will be seeing if they’ve got the X Factor when they take to the stage at Danny Houghton’s testimonial event in December, when, to mark 10 years of service to the back-to-back Challenge Cup holders, 2016 Wembley hero Houghton will be teaming up with some of his current and past team-mates for the Xmas Factor.



Houghton will be joined by fellow first-team stars Danny Washbrook, Fetuli Talanoa and Josh Bowden, with the likes of assistant coach Andy Last and club legend Kirk Yeaman as well as Danny Tickle, Aaron Heremaia and a couple more surprise guests all of whom will be singing their favourite Christmas hits!



Hosted by James Clark, Club chairman Adam Pearson will take on the role of Simon Cowell and will be joined by Hull Daily Mail Sports Editor James Smailes, BBC Radio Humberside presenter David Burns and club legend Sammy Lloyd on the judges panel. Sammy will also be singing a couple of Christmas songs for good measure too.





On the testimonial event, which will see the players battle it out for the DH9 Trophy Houghton said: “It has always been my aim to ensure that my testimonial year has something for everyone and that the fans have as much fun as possible. Back in July when we first raised the idea it seemed a really good way of doing just that, as well as providing a great Christmas night out for all the family. However as time has gone by, the reality of what we are all doing hit home and it’s all now getting pretty scary! That will, I’m sure, make for an entertaining evening for the fans if not for the competitors!”



Tickets will be available from Monday 2nd October from 10am at the City Council Booking Office on Carr Lane, Hull, or by calling 01482 300 306. Or on line through the Hull New Theatre and City hall Web site.



Tickets are priced at just £12 for Adults and £5 for children under the age of 16,



PLEASE TRY AND SUPPORT AN EVENT THAT WILL BE A REAL FUN NIGHT OUT FOR ALL THE FAMILY AND ONE THAT WILL SELL OUT FAST!! 2016 The Year of the Airlie Bird -on sale NOW, price £15, BUY THE BOOK RE-LIVE THE DREAM! VoiceOfReason Cheeky half-back



Joined: Sat Sep 15, 2007 10:12 am

Posts: 807

Will Hull FC be producing yet another shirt for this event.

The cash cows that they see as the supporters will surely require one, will they not? Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: Google [Bot] and 77 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 2 posts • Page 1 of 1 Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League - Super 8s Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR Leigh Centurions London Broncos Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Barrow Raiders Doncaster RLFC Keighley Cougars Newcastle Thunder Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Kingstone Press Championship 1 - Shield Coventry Bears Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks London Skolars North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,639,692 712 76,253 4,491 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. TODAY : 19:45 SL LEEDS v HULL FC TV TOMORROW : 14:30 8s TOULOUSE v SHEFFIELD TOMORROW : 15:00 8s LEIGH v CATALANS TV Sun 1st Oct : 10:15 NRL MELBOURNE v NQL COWBOYS TV Sun 1st Oct : 15:00 CH1 BARROW v WHITEHAVEN ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM

























