WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Squads for MPG

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Leigh Centurions Squads for MPG

Post a reply
Squads for MPG
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 12:29 pm
Cokey User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 3044
Location: LEYTH
.

http://www.rugby-league.com/superleague ... view/53207
Image Image Image
Re: Squads for MPG
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 12:43 pm
Centurino User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Jan 29, 2016 10:44 am
Posts: 158
Surprised to see Brown's name. What about the reported broken foot?
Re: Squads for MPG
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 12:48 pm
Cokey User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 3044
Location: LEYTH
Centurino wrote:
Surprised to see Brown's name. What about the reported broken foot?


assuming Langi and Brown are still injured,It's the other 17 to play. After say that,Jukes did say that Langi had been on the treadmill.
Image Image Image
Re: Squads for MPG
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 12:52 pm
Centurino User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Jan 29, 2016 10:44 am
Posts: 158
Cokey wrote:
assuming Langi and Brown are still injured,It's the other 17 to play.


Yup, possibly mind games for smiley McNamara!

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: atomic, Bigtimeleigh, Centurino, Harold Rigby Jnr, jetblack74, kirkhall, Leyther14, propforward 2338, The Watcher, thepimp007, Willy and 329 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,639,1123,02676,2534,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Sat 30th Sep : 14:30
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sat 30th Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM