Centurino

Eddie Hemmings's Wig



Surprised to see Brown's name. What about the reported broken foot? Cokey

Centurino wrote: Surprised to see Brown's name. What about the reported broken foot?



assuming Langi and Brown are still injured,It's the other 17 to play. After say that,Jukes did say that Langi had been on the treadmill.

Cokey wrote: assuming Langi and Brown are still injured,It's the other 17 to play.



Yup, possibly mind games for smiley McNamara!

Having worn one myself last year, I know you just cant discard them and be back to your best and, selecting Mitch, is a huge gamble ! Langi, Paterson and Higham would be coming back from injuries / illness , how many times has playing 'unfit' players in big games backfired?

I'm definitely not happy that McNally has missed out, he is one of the few survivors from our recent success and he did not deserve to be dropped! He has class and pace, how many with that attribute do we have?

I'm really concerned about the squad we've picked. When I collected my ticket on Tuesday, Mitch Brown came out of reception with a protective Boot onHaving worn one myself last year, I know you just cant discard them and be back to your best and, selecting Mitch, is a huge gamble ! Langi, Paterson and Higham would be coming back from injuries / illness , how many times has playing 'unfit' players in big games backfired?

I'm definitely not happy that McNally has missed out, he is one of the few survivors from our recent success and he did not deserve to be dropped! He has class and pace, how many with that attribute do we have?

Catalan on the other hand, appear to have a very strong squad available, couple this with the Officials in charge on Saturday just underlines what a task we have!

