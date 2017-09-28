WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Castleford v St Helens

Re: Castleford v St Helens
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 8:56 pm
the cal train User avatar
Joined: Thu May 12, 2011 8:33 pm
Posts: 2525
Location: West Hull
5 tries to 3 and losing is an embarrassment at this level really
All men are created equal, some work harder in preseason.
-Emmitt Smith
Re: Castleford v St Helens
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 8:57 pm
ComeOnYouUll User avatar
Joined: Thu Sep 25, 2003 11:48 am
Posts: 17519
Great game. Really looked like Saints were in the Grand Final until that crazy penalty. Lack of a good goalkicker cost them dearly.
Re: Castleford v St Helens
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 8:58 pm
yorksguy1865 User avatar
Joined: Sun Nov 30, 2014 11:22 pm
Posts: 1155
Location: Inside my own head
Wow, fantastic game! Well done to Castleford! Really happy they are in the grand final, nice to see a different team get there for once.
Re: Castleford v St Helens
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 8:59 pm
Joined: Wed Sep 07, 2005 6:39 pm
Posts: 4992
Location: Caerdydd
ComeOnYouUll wrote:
Great game. Really looked like Saints were in the Grand Final until that crazy penalty. Lack of a good goalkicker cost them dearly.


Surely Smith or even Lomax could have been handed the kicking duties after Percival missed a couple? Would have won them the game!
Re: Castleford v St Helens
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 9:05 pm
Joined: Wed Jan 20, 2010 9:37 pm
Posts: 1753
Cardiff_05 wrote:
Surely Smith or even Lomax could have been handed the kicking duties after Percival missed a couple? Would have won them the game!

Would you give someone else the kicking duties if snyed missed 3 out of 4? I think not , percival must be the saints best kicker, hence he took them . Great game happy cas won in the end , but very lucky with that pen
Re: Castleford v St Helens
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 9:06 pm
Mrs Barista User avatar
Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 25126
Location: West Yorkshire
ComeOnYouUll wrote:
Great game. Really looked like Saints were in the Grand Final until that crazy penalty. Lack of a good goalkicker cost them dearly.

In the same way Sneyd's boot has effectively won us two trophies. As soon as it went to extra time there would only be one result.
Re: Castleford v St Helens
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 9:13 pm
Joined: Wed Sep 07, 2005 6:39 pm
Posts: 4992
Location: Caerdydd
Tinkerman23 wrote:
Would you give someone else the kicking duties if snyed missed 3 out of 4? I think not , percival must be the saints best kicker, hence he took them . Great game happy cas won in the end , but very lucky with that pen


I believe we did earlier in the season when he missed a couple and Jake Connor took over.
Re: Castleford v St Helens
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 9:23 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26429
Great game and the best team lost. I'm glad cas won it though as I'd much rather play them next week if we manage to get past leeds plus the added bonus if we don't that leeds have no chance.

Stupid and needless penalty by saints to allow cas to level it and why the hell didn't they change kicker when percival missed a couple of easyish ones? Completely different scenario to sneyd missing a couple as he's the best kicker in the league and percival is patchy at best.

I hope tomorrow night is over by half time or I think my heart might explode. It was bad enough watching tonight
Re: Castleford v St Helens
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 9:35 pm
cas all the way User avatar
Joined: Fri Jan 28, 2005 10:15 pm
Posts: 2696
Location: advertising my villa
Hopefully see you next week guys. New name on the trophy aye!!!! Get in.
Re: Castleford v St Helens
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 11:09 pm
Joined: Fri Apr 04, 2014 5:39 pm
Posts: 1746
Cardiff_05 wrote:
I believe we did earlier in the season when he missed a couple and Jake Connor took over.


If you remember Sneyd was playing with a foot injury
