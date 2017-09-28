Great game and the best team lost. I'm glad cas won it though as I'd much rather play them next week if we manage to get past leeds plus the added bonus if we don't that leeds have no chance.



Stupid and needless penalty by saints to allow cas to level it and why the hell didn't they change kicker when percival missed a couple of easyish ones? Completely different scenario to sneyd missing a couple as he's the best kicker in the league and percival is patchy at best.



I hope tomorrow night is over by half time or I think my heart might explode. It was bad enough watching tonight