Surely Smith or even Lomax could have been handed the kicking duties after Percival missed a couple? Would have won them the game!
Would you give someone else the kicking duties if snyed missed 3 out of 4? I think not , percival must be the saints best kicker, hence he took them . Great game happy cas won in the end , but very lucky with that pen
I believe we did earlier in the season when he missed a couple and Jake Connor took over.
Great game and the best team lost. I'm glad cas won it though as I'd much rather play them next week if we manage to get past leeds plus the added bonus if we don't that leeds have no chance.
Stupid and needless penalty by saints to allow cas to level it and why the hell didn't they change kicker when percival missed a couple of easyish ones? Completely different scenario to sneyd missing a couple as he's the best kicker in the league and percival is patchy at best.
I hope tomorrow night is over by half time or I think my heart might explode. It was bad enough watching tonight
