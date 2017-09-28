WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Castleford v St Helens

Re: Castleford v St Helens
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 7:46 pm
Tinkerman23
Will be gutted for cas if they lose, by far the best team all season. But I guess all teams no the format
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 7:55 pm
number 6
child having a good game now to be fair
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 8:12 pm
Tinkerman23
Come on cas
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 8:23 pm
Mrs Barista
Just brilliant by Cas. A try saver at one end. A 40/20. And a try. Showing their mettle.
