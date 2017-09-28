WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Castleford v St Helens

Castleford v St Helens
Thu Sep 28, 2017 10:31 am
I'm really looking forward to tonight's game. It's a bit of a free hit for Saints and all the pressure and expectation is on Cas, it'll be interesting to see how they cope with that and also what game plan Powell uses. Do they play as they have and try and blow Saints away or start solid and build into it?

It's an intriguing one for me, particularly as we'll be hoping to play the winners.

I think Saints will pinch it but wouldn't mind either team winning to be truthful. I just hope for a good game with no controversy.
Re: Castleford v St Helens
Thu Sep 28, 2017 11:48 am
BESTY wrote:
I'm really looking forward to tonight's game. It's a bit of a free hit for Saints and all the pressure and expectation is on Cas, it'll be interesting to see how they cope with that and also what game plan Powell uses. Do they play as they have and try and blow Saints away or start solid and build into it?

It's an intriguing one for me, particularly as we'll be hoping to play the winners.

I think Saints will pinch it but wouldn't mind either team winning to be truthful. I just hope for a good game with no controversy.


I want Cas to win as they deserve it, I want Saints to win as they'd be a little easier in the final (if we get there)
Re: Castleford v St Helens
Thu Sep 28, 2017 12:37 pm
May the best team win tonight. We will play the victor at Old Trafford.
Re: Castleford v St Helens
Thu Sep 28, 2017 1:52 pm
Us v CAS will be an incredible final, best ever. Atmosphere will be unbelievable, noise deafening, vocal cords worn away to nothingness, when us and cas do get there thank god it is only one week until the final because the excitement will be unbearable. Right now I am so nervous about tomorrow.

Good luck to cas tonight, we will see you at old Trafford! :-)
Re: Castleford v St Helens
Thu Sep 28, 2017 2:07 pm
A number of people are a bit too confident of turning Leeds over tomorrow, optimism is great, but lets not set ourselves up for a fall!
Re: Castleford v St Helens
Thu Sep 28, 2017 6:02 pm
I see Gale is playing tonight, bit of a risk, I reckon.
Re: Castleford v St Helens
Thu Sep 28, 2017 6:09 pm
ccs wrote:
I see Gale is playing tonight, bit of a risk, I reckon.


2 or 3 forwards in on him quickly and hard on every tackle, put him under pressure and test him and his body out. I think it's a huge risk and one that medically could be a bit dangerous for him, especially if any wounds are still healing. Saints can't treat him in any other way than to flatten him as early and often as possible.
Re: Castleford v St Helens
Thu Sep 28, 2017 7:01 pm
Think the rule of players being penalised for not clearing the ruck need looking at Robert's clearly moved off the mark by stepping over Lomax leaving it impossible to get out the way. These are the things that are killing the game.
Re: Castleford v St Helens
Thu Sep 28, 2017 7:03 pm
6 minutes in 3 errors from the ref

kick off, penalty for offside
ball steal on thompson ruled a knock on
cas player moving off the mark at ptb

