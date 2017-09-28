I'm really looking forward to tonight's game. It's a bit of a free hit for Saints and all the pressure and expectation is on Cas, it'll be interesting to see how they cope with that and also what game plan Powell uses. Do they play as they have and try and blow Saints away or start solid and build into it?



It's an intriguing one for me, particularly as we'll be hoping to play the winners.



I think Saints will pinch it but wouldn't mind either team winning to be truthful. I just hope for a good game with no controversy.